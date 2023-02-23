Malusi Khambule, 28, wanted for string of crimes, including posing as a hit man to con a man

Durban – A court has issued a warrant of arrest for Malusi Khambule, 28, who is wanted for charges of business robbery, escaping from lawful custody and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that police are asking for help in locating Khambule.

“A warrant of arrest has been issued by the court however the suspect is on the run and his current whereabouts are unknown,” Ngcobo said.

She said that Khambule usually visits places like Amandawe, Scottburgh, uMlazi and KwaMashu.

“Khambule escaped from police custody on January 8, 2023, following an incident in which a business owner was robbed by the suspect in the early hours of the same day at Emjununwini location in Dududu. The owner reported the incident at the Dududu police station and a search for the suspect was launched. He was traced to Dududu area at 5.30pm and was arrested before being charged for a business robbery,” Ngcobo said.

She said the business owner alleged that while he was sleeping at his business premises, he was accosted by the suspect who opened fire demanding cash. He was forced to lie down before he was robbed of his stock and cash.

Police are seeking assistance in locating Malusi Khambule, who is wanted for charges of business robbery, escaping from lawful custody and conspiracy to commit murder. Picture: Supplied.

Ngcobo said that the suspect is linked to a KwaMashu case where a 34-year-old man was lured to pay a sum of R50 000 to save his life.

She said it is alleged that the suspect who posed as a hit man contacted the victim lying to him that he was sent to murder him. However, he is willing to stop the hit if they can negotiate. Fearing for his life the victim went to the bank to withdraw the requested money since the suspect kept calling him and demanding the money. The victim later came to his senses and reported the matter to the police for investigation.

“On October 26, 2018, the victim met up with the suspect at a shopping centre in KwaMashu and gave him the money. The suspect was nabbed by police while in possession of the money. He was arrested, appeared in Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court and the case was adjourned April 29, 2019,” Ngcobo said.

She said that a warrant of arrest was issued when fail to present himself in court.

“We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Malusi Khambule to contact police on 031 325 4476 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App,” Ngcobo said.

