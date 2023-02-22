UAE SWAT Challenge: SAPS Special Task Force Unit third on day 2

The SAPS Special Task Force Unit is one of 55 elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams participating in the 4th edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2023. Picture: SAPS

Durban — The SAPS Special Task Force Unit (SAPS STF) finished day two of the UAE SWAT Challenge in third position.

On Tuesday night SAPS said the SAPS STF Unit continues to fly the SAPS and South African flag high at the UAE SWAT Challenge under way in Dubai.

“At the end of day two of the competition, the team is standing on position 3 out of 55 teams,” SAPS said.

It said the aim of the UAE SWAT Challenge is to share knowledge and strengthen partnerships to make communities safe.

Reacting to the SAPS STF Unit being in third position on day two, this is what South Africans said:

Ngwanekazi Liyabona KaNgwadi: “Woooooow congratulations colleagues! Wishing you all the best.”

Mac Maharajh: “Well done STF guys, proud of the team, all the best.”

Thato Mashilo: “Halala Special Task Force, Halala, so proud of you guys. I salute you.”

Pastor Suthu Mkhomazi KaThixo Ndlovu: “Well done STF, you learn and they learn a lot from you, representing SA will benefit our protection and the world will respect our badly labelled country.”

On Monday, SAPS extended its good wishes to the SAPS STF Unit. SAPS said the elite unit was selected to participate in the UAE SWAT Challenge in Dubai from February 2- to 24.

The service said the competition aims to encourage bench-marking and test the world’s elite units on their global tactical and weaponry ability and competence to respond to high-risk incidents.

“As many as 55 elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams are set to participate in the 4th edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2023.

