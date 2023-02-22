Sibaya Community Trust hailed for R7.5m donation to save children’s home

From left: Department of Social Development Acting Chief Director Rosemary Ntombela, Durban and District President of Child Welfare Desmond Msomi, Isibaya Trustee Deshun Naidoo, Founder and Chairman of Isibaya Community Trust Vivian Reddy and his wife Sorisha Naidoo, Interim General Manager of the Child Welfare Durban & District Rajan Pillay and Isibaya General Manager Virath Gobrie during the sod turning ceremony that was held at the Edith Benson Babies Home in Sherwood. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban — The Sherwood community has expressed their gratitude towards the Sibaya Community Trust and its chairman Vivian Reddy for the R7.5 million donation that will aid in providing relief.

This was revealed during the sod-turning event held on Tuesday at the Edith Benson Babies Home in Sherwood, Durban.

This sod-turning took place a day before Reddy’s 70th birthday.

Reddy said, “This will be our 15th project supporting an organisation linked with child welfare because children are special.”

Reddy said that this project started in 2018. The home previously housed 60 babies and the initial start of the project was affected by multiple factors such as Covid-19 as well as a fire, he said.

“That is why we as Sibaya Community Trust have decided to change the fate of the baby’s home by ensuring reconstruction starts in the next few weeks.

“Our investment of R7.5 million will ensure that vulnerable babies will be out of the hands of their abusers,” said Reddy.

The Edith Benson Babies Home is sent for a reconstruction. PICTURE: Ntuthuko Mlondo

Reddy said that the trust was passionate about children and this project was close to their hearts. He also stressed the importance of the government working with businesses.

“We have to be in partnership in getting these developments done because when there are tragedies, we need to react as soon as possible. I am glad we are a part of this redevelopment,” said Reddy.

“We believe that service to humanity is a work of God and every business must put up their hands and only together – by contributing not necessarily money, but time – we can work together and make South Africa a better place,” said Reddy.

He confirmed that the project will cost R15 million and will start next month and end in November.

Interim general manager of the Child Welfare Durban & District Rajan Pillay said that Reddy’s commitment to children is unmatched.

Pillay said, “In November, I made a presentation for R5 million during a board meeting that would go towards rebuilding the Edith Benson Babies Home.

“I was confident that we would receive this. Within a month, Reddy donated in excess of that target and donated R7.5 million.”

Pillay praised Reddy’s quick intervention with the home and said that this sod-turning is for a home that is one of a kind for the province, not only Durban.

“Thanks to Mr Reddy, we are breaking new ground. His love for children speaks volumes,” said Pillay.

He also praised Reddy for his commitment to the upliftment and adding value and dignity to children’s lives.

Child Welfare Durban & District president Desmond Msomi said his board would meet frequently in order to make sure this project was successful. With three accountants on the team, they wanted to make sure that no money was spent without it being noted, he said.

Msomi praised the nature of Reddy and said he was very humble.

“This building got burnt in 2018 and you can still see some of the burnt remains. It was scary when you look at how big the building was and how the fire was able to reduce the size. After a few minutes, everything was destroyed,” said Msomi.

Msomi said he was happy that they were going to revive the building and that they appreciated the donations that will be used for the structure of the home.

Jane Pillay, trust fund manager at Sibaya Community Trust said, “Considering the large volumes of babies being abused and still in the hands of the perpetrators, the announcement of the rebuild of Edith Benson Babies Home is most certainly a much-needed miracle. It gives us peace of mind that these babies will soon have a home of safety filled with love and care, a place where the healing will start.

Ward 30 Councillor Warren Burne expressed his delight with the rebuilding of Edith Benson Babies Home.

Burne said, “I am delighted. After the fire in 2018, the home was a sorry sight. It was fortunate that no lives were lost. I am very happy that initiatives like these have taken place and that the building is being rebuilt.”

Kuben Reddy who is a son to Businessman, Founder and Chairman of Sibaya Community Trust Vivian Reddy and his wife, TV Personality Sorisha Naidoo, jointly cutting the cake in celebrating his 70 years birthday, following the sod-turning ceremony that was held at the Edith Benson Babies Home in Sherwood. PICTURE: TUMI PAKKIES

