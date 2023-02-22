Boyfriend, 25, allegedly killed girlfriend, 36, for refusing more sex

Pinky Yeni was brutally murdered allegedly by her boyfriend and father of her child Zwakele Sphephelo Mgobhozi, who will hear judgment in his case in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook

Durban – The Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court is hearing arguments from the State and defence in a femicide matter where a 36-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend for refusing to have more sex with him.

Zwakele Sphephelo Mgobhozi, 25, is charged with the 2021 murder of Precious Pinky Yeni. He is alleged to have slit the woman’s throat outside her Amaoti home in December 2021.

Judgment is also expected to be handed down following arguments on Wednesday.

It is alleged on the night before the murder, the couple had been consuming alcohol together and later in Yeni’s family home that they shared with the deceased’s family. Mgobhozi allegedly forced Yeni to have sex.

The couple got into an argument when Mgobhozi was demanding more sex after they had had four rounds forcefully.

It is alleged that Yeni’s sister Promise, after hearing the ongoing fight, tried to intervene while they were all still inside the house.

The State alleges that Mgobhozi went outside and armed himself with an iron garden rake and once back inside hit Yeni over the head with the rake and she ran outside.

Mgobhozi allegedly chased her and when outside tried to strike her again with the rake, but she blocked the blow with her arm and ran.

It is alleged that Mgobhozi then armed himself with a knife and chased after her and he caught up with her and stabbed her in the neck from behind and then slit her throat.

Mgobhozi, who has pleaded not guilty, has been behind bars for the duration of the trial as he was refused bail in January 2022.

In arguments, the victim impact statement of Promise who witnessed her sister’s murder is expected to be read out.

The sisters had opened up their home for Mgobhozi to live in as he was unemployed. He had been living there for about two months prior to the alleged murder.

The couple have a child together, who was 2 years old at the time of his mother’s killing.

