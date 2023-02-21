Vivian Reddy donates R7.5m towards rebuilding children’s home

The Edith Benson Babies Home that will be rebuilt following a R7.5 million donation by the Sibaya Community Trust. The project is set to begin in March.

Durban — Sibaya Community Trust chairperson Vivian Reddy has been hailed for donating R7.5 million towards rebuilding a children’s home that was damaged in a fire.

Reddy said: “This will be our 15th project supporting an organisation linked with child welfare, because children are special.”

This was said during the sod-turning event held on Tuesday at the Edith Benson Babies Home in Sherwood, Durban.

From left: Interim general manager of Child Welfare Durban & District Rajan Pillay, Sibaya Community Trust trustee Deshun Naidoo, president of Child Welfare Durban & District Desmond Msomi, founder and chairperson of Sibaya Community Trust Vivian Reddy, his wife Sorisha Naidoo, Sibaya Casino general manager Virath Gobrie and acting chief director of eThekwini Social Development Cluster Rosemary Ntombela at the sod-turning ceremony. Picture: Ntuthuko Mlondo

Reddy said the project started in 2018. He added that the home previously held 60 babies and the initial start of the project was affected by multiple factors, such as Covid-19 as well as a fire.

“That is why we as Sibaya Trust have decided to change the fate of the babies’ home by ensuring that reconstruction starts in the next few weeks. Our investment of R7.5m will ensure that vulnerable babies will be out of the hands of their abusers,” said Reddy.

Reddy said the Trust was passionate about children and this project was close to their hearts. He also stressed that it was important for the government to work with businesses.

Projected floor plan of the new Edith Benson Babies Home. Picture: Ntuthuko Mlondo

“We have got to be in partnership in getting these developments done because when there are tragedies, we need to react as soon as possible. I am glad we are a part of this redevelopment,” said Reddy.

“We believe that service to humanity is a work of God and every business must put up their hands and only together, by contributing not necessarily money, but time, we can work together and make South Africa a better place,” said Reddy.

Reddy confirmed that the project will start in March and intended for it to end in November 2023. He said in total, the project will cost R15m. The Trust has contributed R7.5m and the other half will be compensated by the insurance company.

The Edith Benson Babies Home fire took place on February 28, 2018. The incident led to the evacuation of 55 children and 12 care workers.

