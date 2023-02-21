Man and woman in court for allegedly defrauding transport company of R16 million

Henrietta Khanyile, a former deputy director of G Fleet, previously known as Gauteng Government Motor Transport, a trading entity within the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, allegedly connived with Siboniso Mthembu to defraud G Fleet.

Durban — Two suspected fraudsters will appear in court next month after they were granted bail for allegedly defrauding a transport company of R16 million.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Tuesday, the Durban Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested Henrietta Khanyile, 51, and Siboniso Mthembu, 36, for fraud.

Khanyile, a former deputy director of G Fleet, previously known as Gauteng Government Motor Transport, a trading entity within the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, allegedly connived with Mthembu to defraud G Fleet of R16 million.

Mhlongo said that G Fleet is responsible for motor vehicle leasing and fleet management services for the public sector in South Africa.

“It is alleged that the two leased state vehicles to private individuals for their own personal gain.

“In some instances, Khanyile allegedly used certain G Fleet motor vehicles for her own personal use and the use of her friends and family members.

“It is further alleged that false reporting of accidents and damages to G Fleet motor vehicles were made by Khanyile. As a result, irregular repairs were done,” Mhlongo said.

“An internal investigation was conducted and Khanyile resigned in August 2016.”

Mhlongo said that a case of fraud was reported at the Mayville police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks for further investigation hence the pair were arrested on Tuesday morning.

“They briefly appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today (Tuesday). Khanyile was granted R20 000 bail and Mthembu was granted R10 000 bail,” Mhlongo said.

“The case was postponed to March 23, 2023.”

