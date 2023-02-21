Local cyclist to embark on gospel peace ride from KZN to the Cape

Edward Pozyn plans to cycle over 2000km from Howick to Cape Town to spread the gospel, uplift the country and provide peace. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Durban — A Durban resident plans to cycle more than 2 000km, between Howick and Cape Town to spread the gospel, uplift the country and call for peace from March 1.

Edward Pozyn, 58, said he had witnessed multiple cases of youth being involved in drugs and did not want them to end up the same way that he did.

“It’s a cycle to pray for our country and the mess that it is in with young boys and girls. We are looking at a ride for people who have come from drugs and the street. It is to testify to be an example for the children, elders and to provide inspiration for the whole country.”

Pozyn has been doing this since 2011. He said Jesus Christ was all he had after becoming destitute, homeless and resorting to drugs.

“My motivation is Christ himself as he walked where few people ever wanted to walk. He went to talk to the people,” said Pozyn.

Edward Pozyn, cycles nationwide in order to uplift the country and provide peace. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Pozyn believes a hands-on approach is what is needed and asked people to act. He was confident that the nation would rally behind him.

“When the Father does things, it is never on a small scale. You must aim for something that is bigger than what you can imagine and he will answer the prayers,” said Pozyn.

Pozyn has been involved in multiple long-distance walks and cycles to spread his message. In 2021, he walked over 1 400km from Howick to the Western Cape via Bloemfontein.

In 2021 he was also involved in a 536km walk from Howick to Bloemfontein. There he obtained a prophetic scroll, along with his walking partner Anthony Fish, and believed they were chosen to deliver the scroll to Cape Town.

“I believe that when the Father says ‘who will go’, if we do not answer the call, I put my hand up and said I would go. At that stage, I did not even know what was going to happen,” said Pozyn.

Edward Pozyn, right, in Cape Town after delivering a prophetic scroll from Bloemfontein that he handed over to intercessors in the city. With him is Anthony Fish, who drove a backup vehicle and provided valuable support while Pozyn walked. This trip took place in 2021 and was of 1400km from Howick to Cape Town via Bloemfontein. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Daily News