Luyanda Zitulele has released a song dedicated to the killing of artists. Picture: FACEBOOK

Durban — A singer from Mqanduli at Eastern Cape, Luyanda Zitulele, has released a song dedicated to the killing of musicians.

Public relations specialist Thanduxolo Jindela said the song had to be released earlier than scheduled.

“Hope this song heals and comforts your souls. Right now in our country so much is happening, we need such music,” said Jindela.

Isolezwe reported that the song, Thetha Nabo, was released last week to honour the slain South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA.

AKA and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot and killed outside the Wish Restaurant in the famous Florida Road in Durban.

AKA was laid to rest on Saturday at a private funeral at West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Zitulele described his song as a prayer to appease God and to touch the consciences of those who are committing crimes and comfort the victims.

He wishes to restore hope to the people who are victims of crime.

“This country has been through a lot. We just came out from Covid-19 where a lot of people lost their lives. We just lost a lot of people because of gun violence. I felt that the country needs a song with a message to heal the wounds at this time, just a few days ago we lost AKA,” said Zitulele.

He added that he had also been through a lot of challenges which led him to writing the song when he was in Cape Town.

Zitulele said he did not waste any time as he recorded this song last August.

On YouTube, Cinepix_ said with the ills and the dark clouds hanging over South Africa, musician and Afro folk singer, Luyanda Zitulele, known as Zitulele, felt the country neededed healing music.

It was against this background that Zitulele, who dropped a single dubbed “Thetha Nabo” last August that has received many streams and downloads, decided to release visuals for the song on January 13, 2023.

Cinepix_ said the video was set to be released at the end of the month, but Zitulele felt there was an urgent need to release it earlier than scheduled because of societal ills. A plea to heal and be comforted.

“This country is bleeding. We have just come out of the Covid-19 pandemic that saw thousands die. Recently we have lost people to violent crimes and too many gun shootings. A few days ago, we lost, Super Mega AKA through shooting. I feel this country is bleeding and needs strong healing messages in songs, the time is now,” Zitulele said.

It is fitting that in his song “Thetha Nabo”, Zitulele is asking God to minister to both the killers and the wounded. Strongly believe music heals.

“This song is a prayer to the gods and God to talk to both the perpetrators and the victims of social ills and to bring hope to those who lost hope,” Zitulele said.

The singer said that the song idea came when he was in Cape Town shooting farms from the sky and aerial shots.

“At that point, I was going through the most in my life. When I returned to Joburg, I started writing down the whole song in the studio, then recorded it immediately,” Zitulele said.

He added that the song he co-wrote with hit singer Zuko SA responds to society’s ills.

“It is a very calming and comforting song. Its uniqueness and execution give it power. It is directed straight to the creator asking God to talk with them,” Zitulele said in the song “Thetha Nabo”, which he said was the first song he had written for himself.

Zitulele said that his fans must expect more engaging, inspirational and fun music from him in the coming months.

Artists and fans of #AKA dancing to his music after the prayer session which was held opposite the restaurant where he was killed in Durban on Friday night. @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/TacYqoSn56 — MaZondi (@NkulieZondi) February 13, 2023

WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995

Daily News