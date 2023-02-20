SA National Blood Service says blood stocks are increasing but they are not out of the woods

Durban — The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) says blood stocks are slowly increasing but remain lower than the five days cover required.

SANBS spokesperson Thandi Mosupye, said since the beginning of the year, the demand for blood has been consistently higher than their collections, especially for blood groups O and B.

At the beginning of the month the Daily News reported that the SANBS urgently called on South Africans to give blood to help meet the heightened demand from hospitals nationwide, as the state of the nation’s blood stocks was significantly.

Mosupye said to adequately cater for the country’s blood requirements, an allocation of 3 500 units of blood is needed daily to serve the needs of hospitals and clinical requirements. Mosupye added that five days covered on average was the minimum safe supply needed in the blood bank.

“Currently SANBS is collecting enough blood supply for three days which is an improvement from 2.7 days last week but remains under the national requirement of 5 days,” she said.

Mosupye said it was imperative to maintain a sturdy blood supply. When stock levels drop to 2.5 days or below, restrictions on blood orders is a likely eventuality and we are relieved that we are not there yet. She said the process is implemented when blood bank stocks are at the critical level of 2.5 days and below.

The SANBS has 83 blood banks supporting close to 500 transfusing facilities. To allow access to this life-saving treatment without delay in a crisis, SANBS has also implemented around 450 emergency fridges that are stocked with only Group O red cells (the universal blood group that can go to groups O, A, B and AB) – to be used in life-threatening bleeding situations.

“We would like to thank our donors for increased collections, but we are not in the safe zone yet. We urge everyone including active donors, lapsed donors and potential donors to continue donating consistently to ensure ongoing adequate national stocks,” she said.

She further said restrictions on orders was a process only applied in non-emergency situations and in consultation with doctors. In non-emergency situations, clinicians have time to wait for a crossmatch and the patient can receive blood from a corresponding blood group – not putting further strain on the scarce group O stock. This way the universal group O units that can be reserved for emergency and other group O patients.

Daily News