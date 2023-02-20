Phoenix and Verulam hit hard by solar panel thieves

In line with the energy crisis, more homeowners are investing in energy-savvy products which have become appealing to criminals. A new trend is emerging where criminals are targeting solar panels. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban — Fidelity ADT has warned eThekwini residents that solar panels are being targeted, with the northern areas such as Phoenix and Verulam being the hardest hit.

Fidelity ADT marketing and communications head Charnel Hattingh said that as criminals continue to shift and change their patterns and behaviour it is essential that homeowners keep up with trends and better ways to secure their homes.

Hattingh said that in line with the energy crisis, more homeowners are investing in energy-savvy products which have become appealing to criminals. A new trend is emerging where criminals are targeting solar panels.

“Over the past few weeks, we have received reports of solar panels being stolen from properties, typically during the day while homeowners are at work.

“The Phoenix and Verulam areas have been particularly hard hit with reports of at least one solar panel being stolen every week,” Hattingh said.

To stay a step ahead of opportunistic criminals, she said, it is important to make your home less of a target by making it as hard as possible for criminals to successfully carry out their plans on your property.

“Remain vigilant and do not leave anything to chance. If you see anything suspicious in or around your neighbourhood report it immediately to your private security company and local SAPS,” Hattingh added.

Hattingh offers these nine safety tips:

Always have barrier security installed – (electric fence, beams, sensor lights, burglar bars and interior detection). Ensure that your yard is well-lit at all times. Lock tools and garden equipment away. Don’t let your stepladder be the means by which criminals get on to your balcony or roof. Never leave your wheelie bin out overnight as criminals not only use these to climb on, they also use them to transport stolen goods in. Cut away excess shrubs and bushes as this serves as a good hiding spot for criminals. Always keep your alarm armed. Make use of the different features your alarm offers (i.e. Stay mode, Sleep mode, Away mode) Join your local neighbourhood watch and street WhatsApp groups. Having visible armed response signage can also serve as a deterrent. Installing quality CCTV cameras around your premises will help SAPS with investigations and will also deter opportunistic criminals.

