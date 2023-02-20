Cancellation of school sports welcomed as hot temperatures engulf parts of KZN

The South African Weather Service issued a warning of extremely hot conditions, with the mercury expected to peak at 45ºC in some parts of the province. File Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban — With the scorching temperatures in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, schools have been encouraged to exercise caution.

The South African Weather Service issued a warning of extremely hot conditions, with the mercury expected to peak at 45ºC in some parts of the province.

Some schools opted to cancel sports on Monday.

In the morning, parents of pupils at Pinetown Girls’ High School messages from the school, alerting them that sport had been cancelled for the day.

“Dear Parents. All sports have been cancelled today due to the extremely hot weather – Sports Department PGHS,” the message read.

President of the South African Principals’ Association Linda Shezi said the cancellation of activities was normally done in the interest of pupil safety.

“Schools are encouraged to take caution and care. If an alternative activity that doesn’t require exertion can be done, it is always advisable to do it, rather than cancel, for example, discussing techniques or tactics and so on that can be done indoors.”

Sharon Nelson, an ex-teacher and now lecturer who is also a parent, said it was great to hear that some schools had suspended outside sporting activities due to the abnormal heat wave.

“We hope that all schools will take this very seriously and follow suit. Schools must take into cognisance that the times have changed due to global warming and, furthermore, many learners are not the same after having suffered with Covid.

“Schools don't want to face the peril, God forbid if learners are exposed directly to such heat that could be a detriment to them. Sadly, some schools think it's fine that they can operate with their normal activities, irrespective and in blatant disregard of the facts and advice of medical practitioners, and have a disregard for parents' emails of concern,” Nelson said.

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995

Daily News