15 years imprisonment for man who hacked his 8-month pregnant girlfriend with a bush knife

Durban — A man who hacked his eight-month pregnant girlfriend to death with a bush knife was handed a 15-year imprisonment sentence for her death.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the Nquthu Regional Court sentenced Wonderboy Mazibuko, 28, to 15 years imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Nonjabulo Labase, 21, in the Mondlo area in May 2021.

Ramkisson-Kara said Mazibuko and Labase were in a love relationship and lived together.

Labase was eight months pregnant with his child.

“On the night of the incident, they had an argument and Mazibuko hacked her with a bush knife, leaving her with severe injuries all over her body,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

“Thereafter, he went to his mother who lived nearby and told her what had happened. Mazibuko also went to a policeman who lived close by and informed him what he had done. However, he soon fled the scene and refused to return when the police phoned him to come back. He was arrested the following day.”

Ramkisson-Kara said since there were no witnesses because the incident happened behind closed doors, Regional Court prosecutor Sandisiwe Ntuli relied on the admissions that Mazibuko made to his mother and to the policeman.

Ntuli also argued on the severity and prevalence of the offence and the fact that Mazibuko showed no remorse, and further forced his elderly mother to testify in court on his admissions to her.

“Mazibuko was charged with unplanned murder, for which the minimum sentence is 15 years imprisonment. In keeping with this, the court sentenced him accordingly. He was deemed unfit to possess a firearm,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

She said the NPA welcomed the successful finalisation of the matter as curbing the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide remained a priority of the organisation.

“We commend the work done by the prosecution and SAPS,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

