WATCH: Rescued pangolin to be released in undisclosed site for rewilding, monitoring

Durban — Conservation organisations and law enforcement authorities lent their voices on World Pangolin Day on February 18, 2023.

World Pangolin Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in February.

Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary was one of many conservation organisations that shed light on the trafficking of the pangolin.

On Saturday, Care for Wild said it shines a light on the plight of the most trafficked mammal in the world. In collaboration with Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital and the African Pangolin Working Group, Care for Wild is supporting a young pangolin rescued from the illegal trade.

“Care for Wild is walking this young rescued pangolin and caring for him so that he can reach his optimal release weight, after which he will move to a protected, undisclosed release site for continued re-wilding and monitoring,” Care for Wild said.

It said that all eight species of pangolin are at risk of extinction due to illegal hunting and poaching. Pangolin scales are highly prized in some traditional medicines, and their meat is considered a delicacy in some countries. As a result, pangolins are being hunted towards extinction.

Care for Wild said that the pangolin is absolutely fascinating and unlike any other creature on earth. With their unique scales, long tongues, and incredible digging abilities, pangolins are truly remarkable animals.

“Together, we can help to ensure that the pangolin remains a vital part of the ecosystem and the planet’s natural heritage for generations to come,” Care for Wild said.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said Happy Pangolin Day.

“Have you ever heard of a “walking pine cone”?” the UNODC said.

“Pangolins are the world’s most trafficked mammal. Poached for their scales to make traditional medicine, they are on the verge of extinction.”

The South African Police Service said pangolins are a protected species.

“If you know of anyone trying to sell these animals, please contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the My SAPS App.”

World Animal Protection said pangolins are sentient beings and have a right to a wild life. Pangolins play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of our ecosystems. It is imperative we take action to protect them before it is too late, said World Animal Protection in a hybrid event held on Friday.

Wildlife campaign manager Edith Kabesiime said: “Pangolins are facing an existential crisis and a raft of welfare problems. They are forcefully extracted from their habitats in the wild, often smoked from their hideouts, repeatedly knocked with blunt objects before being thrown into boiling water while still conscious, for extraction of their scales for export to Asia for the unscientifically proven Traditional Asian Medicine.

“The capture is indiscriminate and the suffering these sentient beings go through are horrendous. To make matters even worse, when adults are captured, their babies can hardly survive on their own, leading to suffering and population decline.”

Biodiversity Alliance co-founder and director Rebeca Sandoval said: “As this is Valentine's week, let us extend love and compassion to non-human sentient beings such as pangolins because they have a right to live in this planet just like us, and it is our responsibility to protect them.”

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995

Daily News