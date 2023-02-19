SA Post Office warns against pallet scam — again

The photo is different, but this is still a scam which the Post Office have reported to Facebook with no success. Picture: Facebook

Durban — The South African Post Office has once again warned South Africans about a pallet scam purportedly by the Post Office.

This is the Post Office’s second warning about the scam within seven days.

On its Facebook page on Friday, the Post Office said: “The photo is different, but this is still a scam (which we have reported to Facebook with no success). Unless you want to give a scammer access to your bank account, IGNORE THIS!”

The South African Police Service also alerted the public to the scam. It said the SA Post Office is not selling the listed items and urged the public not to become a victim of the scam.

Prior to the second warning, on February 10, 2023, also on its Facebook page, the Post Office had said: “‘Liquidation pallets’ is a scam, and we have reported it to Facebook with no success. Please do not lose your hard-earned money to this scheme.”

Reacting to the warnings, this is what people said:

Mvundla Lucky said: “Thought as much.”

Thuli Msibi said: “Thanks almost fell for it. I was lucky cos I had no money in my account.”

Precious Gugu Ndi-nice said: “I fell for this scam.”

Dakalo Rambuda said: “Finally thank you. I tried warning people that it's a scam and some scammers even blocked me.”

Carl Chabata said: “These criminals seem to pay other people to lie that they received the pallets. It's a syndicate and I suspect that they operate from Kempton park. They change pages but the people who comment are the same with fake profiles.”

Delani Ngcobo said: “I am the victim, they took R334.12, I reported and my card was cancelled.”

Martin Oosthuizen said Facebook is also a scam because you will never get scams off Facebook they protect the scammers.

