IFP launches online petition to stop Eskom’s 18.65% tariff hike

Durban — The IFP has launched an online petition to stop Eskom’s price hike.

This was revealed by IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who said it had launched an online petition to protest against the recent 18.65% tariff hike granted to Eskom by the National Energy Regulator of SA.

“The petition, which can be accessed at actnow.ifp.org.za, will run until mid-March 2023. The IFP will then present the petition – on behalf of all signatories – to the Speaker of Parliament, President Ramaphosa, as well as Nersa,” Hlengwa said.

“We will request that, in addition to reversing the proposed April 2023 price hike, no further increases be granted to Eskom until load shedding is permanently suspended.”

Hlengwa said the IFP maintained this tariff hike was both irrational and unreasonable.

He said South Africans simply could not afford to pay more for power, particularly as the current supply provided by Eskom was so unreliable. The plans proposed by President Ramaphosa to solve the energy crisis during the recent State of the Nation Address did not inspire confidence, particularly considering the timeline offered was 12 to 18 months. South Africans should not be strong-armed into paying more for a service that was not available for hours each day.

“We call on all South Africans who are frustrated with the current status quo to act now and sign the petition so that we can stand united against this ludicrous decision,” Hlengwa said.

“Act now (and) sign the petition. You can make a difference.”

When you visit the petition’s website, you will be required to fill out only four fields. You will need to provide your name, e-mail address and phone number, as well as say how you feel about the hike approved by Nersa.

Meanwhile, last month KwaDukuza Municipality’s mayor, Lindile Nhaca, said the hike would not only lead to the oppression of the poor, but also affect the economy and people’s livelihoods against the backdrop of a high unemployment rate, escalating fuel prices, load shedding, and the ever-escalating cost of living.

“I wish to reject this ridiculous hike,” she said.

“Nersa should not have considered Eskom’s application, because their tariffs are inclusive of Eskom’s self-made inefficiencies and inadequacies, which are being reconciled at our expense.

“As KwaDukuza Municipality and consumers continue to pay for accounts to Eskom, we cannot be prejudiced or short-changed by Eskom’s inefficiencies and incapacities. The 18.65% tariffs are largely attributed to the costs of buying diesel to manage load shedding.

“This means that municipalities will be paying for Eskom’s inefficiencies, which is contrary to the ruling of the Pretoria High Court in the matter between the business chambers in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Msunduzi Municipality and Nersa regarding its methodology on municipal tariffs. The court ruled in favour of the business chambers,” Nhaca said.

