Long-serving Ingonyama Trust chair snubbed

Durban — In a surprise move, Judge Jerome Ngwenya was not re-appointed as the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board.

A well-known mining businessman, Jacob Mnisi, was nominated as the new chairperson instead.

In the list of nominees seen by the Daily News, Mnisi will drive the trust with Rejoice Ntombenhle Tembe, Malibongwe Dhlomo, Mzingaye Nkabinde and Vicky Panday.

Mnisi confirmed his nomination and that he was aware that the list had been sent out to various stakeholders, including Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, for their consideration.

He said although he had been nominated as chairperson, consultations were ongoing which also included the House of Traditional Leaders under Inkosi Sifiso Shinga as the chairperson.

Judge Ngwenya said he was unaware of the list and had not been informed of the nominations.

He said usually the names were consulted upon by the provincial government together with the Zulu king and the House of Traditional Leaders.

Judge Ngwenya said he did not have a problem if his services were no longer needed, adding that if he was asked he would accept the request to serve another term.

Ngwenya was the longest-serving chairperson, having chaired the board since 2000. He took over from Owen Green who was the first chairperson when the board was established in 1998. Because of his experience and better understanding he was expected to at least be nominated as a member.

He said since the Trust’s inception, the board had had at least one inkosi, adding that in the last board, there were four amakhosi.

Provincial House of Traditional Leaders chairperson Inkosi Sifiso Shinga said although he was aware that the process had started, he would not comment on the nominees until the process was complete and the minister officially released them.

Provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said he would not comment on the process that was meant for national and provincial departments, adding that the relevant institution to comment on the issue was the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reforms.

The ministry spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said it would be difficult to comment since Minister Thoko Didiza had not seen the list yet.

However, Ngcobo confirmed the process to appoint the new board had long started.

King Misuzulu’s spokesperson Prince Thami Zulu said he had not seen the list.

