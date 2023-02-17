Glebelands Hostel residents, relatives shocked former cop did not get a life sentence for killings

Accused number one in the so-called Glebelands Eight trial is former Durban Central police detective Bhekukwazi Louis Mdweshu. He is pictured alongside Khayelihle Mbuthuma, accused number two, at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday. PHOTO: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban — Glebelands Hostel residents and relatives of the victims of violence that were perpetuated by the convicted eight hitmen have expressed shock that the former policeman Bhekukwazi Mdweshu did not get a life sentence.

Mdweshu whom hostel residents regarded as the mastermind of the mass slaughter of people at the hostel was sentenced to 10 years to the shock of the victims’ relatives and the residents.

Speaking on behalf of relatives of the victims, Ubunye bamahostela chairperson Vusi Zweni said the relatives that were at the court were still reeling in shock that Mdweshu got a lenient sentence of 10 years.

Zweni said they were expecting him to get life imprisonment since they believed he was “the mastermind of the all killings and terror at the hostel.”

Zweni said Mdweshu abused his powers as a policeman to access classified information pertaining to witnesses who were going to testify in court against them and organised their killing which resulted in the brutal murder of Sipho Ndovela who was gunned down inside the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court while waiting to testify against some of the accused who were sentenced on Thursday.

“We can’t believe this. We are really angry at the state and shocked and wonder how the judge arrived at the decision to give the mastermind of the hostel terror 10 years’ imprisonment. The state had all the evidence that the man was the one who was the ringleader of all these attacks and murders. To us he was supposed to get multiple life sentences to ensure he dies in prison since he used his state position as a policeman to commit such heinous crimes,” said Zweni.

He, however, welcomed the sentences imposed on the five men who received multiple life sentences behind bars. All the accused faced the murders of nine people and strings of attempted murders and conspiracy to commit murders.

The sentences were also welcomed by violence monitor Mary de Haas who commended the detectives for doing excellent work. De Haas also thanked the prosecutors who also did an excellent job, however, she said her special thanks go to social and community activist Vanessa Burger who has been vocal and constantly pressuring police to act against the slaughter of the people. She said Burger spent countless hours taking statements and pictures including of injuries and the atrocious state of the hostel accommodation.

“She put a great deal of effort into finding competent investigators and giving them information. It is thanks to her efforts that we got this prosecution,” said De Haas.

One of the hostel dwellers who spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons as he was on the hit list, also welcomed the sentence and said he was happy that in the end justice was done. He also praised Burger, saying he would not be alive if it was not for her. Burger had not reacted to the sentencing at the time of publishing.

The hostel violence which started in 2014 and ended in 2017 when the men were arrested, drew a lot of interest which prompted then public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela who in some of her recommendations called for a satellite police station inside the hostel.

