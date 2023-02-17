Families of victims of infamous Glebelands eight dismayed by ‘light’ sentences

The eight men who were convicted of murder, attempted murder and other charges yesterday talking to their lawyers before the Pietermaritzburg High Court sentenced them. l TUMI PAKKIES/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCU (ANA)

Durban — The families of the victims of the eight men, including a police officer, who killed people at the Glebelands Hostel at Umlazi between 2014 and 2016, say the sentences they were given by the Pietermaritzburg High Court were not harsh enough to compensate for all the pain they went through due to losing their loved ones.

The sentences ranged from 10 years to three life terms.

The eight men are Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, 37, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, 28, Vukani Mcombothi, 30, Eugene Hlophe, 45, Ncomekile Ntshangase, 34, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, 29, Mondli Mthethwa, 29 and Bongani Mbhele, 33. Among other charges, the men were found guilty of murder, attempted murder and possession of an illegal firearm.

During the period of the offences, the following nine people were killed: Siniko Ncayiyane, Thulani Kati, Sipho Ndovela, Themba Pina, Nkosinathi Ndovela, William Mthembu, Thokozani Machi, Mzwandile Gawuza and Lucky Mtwa. Seven others were injured, resulting in the attempted murder charges.

Pina’s wife, Mamotena, said she wasn’t happy with the sentencing.

“I lost my husband and he will never come back,” she said.

She said nothing was going to make her happy besides having her husband back.

Mthembu’s wife, Nosicelo, said she wasn’t satisfied with the court’s judgment. She said the hit men would have a chance to raise their children, while her husband was never coming back and her kids would grow up without their father.

“The ones who are professionals should have got harsher sentences because they know better,” she said.

Mthembu’s son, Nkosiyodwa Macingwane, said the court’s sentencing was too lenient.

“Losing my father was painful and that had a negative impact on us as his kids.”

He said his father was the breadwinner.

“We will never be the same,” he said.

Macingwane said it was evident that money would get you anything in South Africa, because the two killers – Dweshu and Ntshangase – did not get harsher sentences.

“The ones who were working for the state should have got harsher sentences so that it can be a lesson,” said Macingwane.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili gave Mdweshu 10 years for conspiracy to commit murder and four counts of attempted murder. He suspended five of those years.

Mbuthuma received three life terms for the murder of Mthembu, Machi and Ndovela. He will serve them concurrently.

Mcobothi received 10 years imprisonment for conspiracy to murder, five of which are suspended. He further received three life terms for the murders of Mthembu, Khathi and Machi. He will serve all the life imprisonment concurrently.

Hlophe received 10 years for the attempted murder of Bongani Mthembu and William Lucas. Five years are suspended.

Ntshangase got two life terms for the murder and he will serve both concurrently. Mthethwa received 10 years for attempted murder, five of which were suspended.

He further received three life terms and one year for being found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Mbhele received two life imprisonment which he will serve concurrently.

Judge Chili said in order for the court to reach its decision, it had to consider if there were any mitigating circumstances.

He said the court had to take into account the fact that the eight men had already spent five years in prison as the case was taking place.

“We also took into consideration that all of you are first offenders. We consider the fact that there was Covid-19 and the country was placed under lockdown,” said Judge Chili.

He criticised the men for not showing remorse for their crimes. “You denied the crimes and when given the chance to show your remorse, you didn’t.”

He further said all the cases that the eight men were convicted for were critical and it was in the interest of the public to remove the men from society unless there were compelling reasons. Moreover, he handed out each sentence individually.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said they welcomed the successful finalisation of the matter and trusted that the sentences imposed would have a deterrent effect on like-minded individuals.

“We welcome the successful conclusion of this matter, as well as the hefty sentences imposed.

“The accused in this matter instilled fear in the community, especially those who live in Glebelands Hostel, and they acted lawlessly. Well done to the prosecution and investigation team,” she said.

