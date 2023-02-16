The City’s water and sanitation team have made progress with the repairs of the pipeline on the South Coast Bridge in uMlazi. l ETHEKWINI MUNICIPALITY

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has announced that the repairs to the permanent pipeline which is being re-routed on the South Coast Bridge were at an advanced stage.

According to the municipality, the repairs are being done in parallel to the installation of a temporary line which is currently being used as a temporary feeder to supply water to areas, including uMlazi Mega City and Glebelands.

The municipality said the temporary pipeline would also be supplying Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.

“The hospital is the only affected facility in the area whose piped water supply hasn’t yet been restored following the completion of the temporary line. This is due to a burst that was identified on a private line that goes up to the hospital,” the municipality said.

Welders from the he City’s water and sanitation team take a break while repairing the pipeline on the South Coast Bridge in uMlazi. l eTHEKWINI MUNICIPALITY

It further said that the Water and Sanitation Unit was engaging with the hospital maintenance team to expedite repairs to the private line so that the City can turn on the water main valve.

On Tuesday, the Daily News reported that the hospital’s patients had opted to use a bucket system due to the failure of the municipality to restore water supply, catering for the uMlazi population of more than a million, which includes Umbumbulu, Folweni, KwaMakhutha and surrounding areas.

The patients were reported to be using buckets to relieve themselves since they couldn’t walk to mobile toilets installed outside the hospital.

The hospital’s water crisis was exposed by DA councillors in eThekwini who visited the facility and then informed the mayor and health department.

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.

Daily News