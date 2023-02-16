Green Scorpions investigates a case of two men suspected of smuggling reptiles from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal

The contents of the suspicious packages contained several individually packed reptiles, including Protected Sungazer lizards (Smaug giganteus) also known as “Ouvolk”. Picture: South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre

Durban — Two men are expected back in court at the end of March 2023 for allegedly trying to smuggle reptiles via PostNet from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal recently.

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) spokesperson Albi Modise said the accused, Barend (Johan) Coetzee, 28, and Xander Aylward, 19, appeared in the Cullinan District Court on February 10, 2023.

“The men have been released on bail and the matter has been postponed to March 30, 2023, for further investigation,” Modise said.

The duo were arrested when DFFE inspectors, commonly known as the Green Scorpions, confiscated a number of reptiles that were allegedly being smuggled from Gauteng to KZN using PostNet.

Modise said that the parcel confiscated on February 8, 2023, contained Sungazer lizards and a venomous cobra as well as another type of girdled lizard and two indigenous skinks.

“Two men have been arrested on charges of the illegal possession, transport and illegal trade of species listed in terms of the Threatened or Protected Species regulations under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (Nemba),” Modise said.

He said that following the arrest of the men at the PostNet branch in Pretoria, their home was searched by the Green Scorpions, supported by the SAPS K9 unit.

“A total of 19 reptiles and amphibians were seized during the searches. These included African bullfrogs and an African rock python, which are listed on the Threatened or Protected Species List. Other reptiles found on the premises are listed in terms of the Gauteng provincial nature conservation ordinance,” Modise said.

He said the department applauds members of the public who assist in reporting any suspicious activity that could be linked to wildlife crime.

To report wildlife crime call 0800 205 205

At the time of the incident, the South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre said if the suspects are found guilty in terms of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004, Section 57(1), they can possibly face a fine of R10m and/or a 10-year jail sentence.

