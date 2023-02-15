Two suspects arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a student constable who was involved in a car crash

Student Constable Mzimasi Hloba, 28, who was stationed at Kokstad police station was killed earlier in the week when he and a passenger were involved in a car crash in the south-west of KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SAPS

Durban — Two suspects are expected in court at the end of the week after they were arrested for the robbing and murder of a student constable.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said two suspects were in custody for the murder of a police official.

Mhlongo said on Tuesday, February 14, Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with Kokstad K9 and Harry Gwala District Task Team arrested two suspects aged 26 and 31 for the murder of student Constable Mzimasi Hloba, 28, who was stationed at Kokstad police station.

Mhlongo said it was alleged that on Monday, February 13, 2023, at about 3am, Hloba was off duty travelling along R56 Main Road, Meyi Location near Ibisi when his vehicle lost control.

He got out of his vehicle to assess the damages while his female friend remained in the vehicle.

“While busy checking the vehicle they were accosted by five suspects who robbed them of their belongings.

“The suspects fired a shot at him and he was certified dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene on foot. His female friend was taken to the hospital for medical attention,” Mhlongo said.

He said that a case of murder and armed robbery was reported at Ibisi police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for further investigation.

“A joint operation was conducted and the two were arrested yesterday (Tuesday),” Mhlongo said.

“They are expected to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Friday, February 17, 2023.”

Meanwhile, last month, a suspect is wanted for the murder of a police officer who was shot dead during a shootout.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that a suspect was being sought for the murder of a police officer who was fatally wounded when he attempted to kill more police officers at his hideout spot in Inanda on January 17, 2023.

A multidisciplinary team was pursuing the suspect, who shot and fatally wounded 40-year-old Constable Lindokuhle Gift Goba of the Durban K9 Unit and robbed him of his service pistol on Quarry Road in Mayville on January 14, 2023.

“Investigations led the police to a hospital which the two suspects were privately rushed to with gunshot wounds from the shootout with the fallen police officer. One suspect succumbed to his injuries at hospital, and further investigations revealed the other suspect had discharged himself and escaped from the hospital ward,” Netshiunda said.

“Thorough investigation by the police identified a house in Inanda where the suspect was cornered. After the police had introduced and identified themselves as men of law, the suspect responded with a hail of bullets, and a shootout ensued. During the shootout, the suspect was fatally wounded.”

