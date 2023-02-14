Missing rifles still with ballistics three years after charges against owner dropped

Darryl Simons’ 9mm glock and two rifles were seized when he faced charges of assault GBH, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm in public. | SAPS

Durban - Police say the two rifles belonging to a Pietermaritzburg man that were seized when he was facing criminal charges, had not yet been returned despite his exoneration, and were still with ballistics.

Nearly three years ago Darryl Simons’ 9mm Glock and two rifles were seized as he faced charges of assault grievous bodily harm (GBH), attempted murder, and discharging a firearm in public.

However the charges were dropped and he was deemed by the court fit to carry a firearm. Simons a dedicated hunter has since then been fighting to get his rifles back from the State.

The three guns at the time of investigation were to be taken to Amanzimtoti for ballistics testing, however only his Glock was returned to him.

On Monday police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “The firearms in question are still at ballistics for analysis. They will be released once the process has been finalised and the results generated”.

The Daily News had sent a query relating to the “missing guns” to the police a month ago, but they only responded on Sunday.

Nearly three years on and police have said that the rifles belonging to a Pietermaritzburg man who has been fighting to get them back were still with ballistics. Supplied.

According to Simons, only his Glock was in question relating to the charges that he had faced.

“It's two years now and I wonder why they separated the three firearms yet they were under the same 13 (evidence room) number,” said Simons on Thursday, after learning from the publication that his firearms had been traced and were still with ballistics.

He was concerned about his rifles as Mountain Rise Police Station’s evidence room had previously had evidence gone missing.

In November, the Daily News reported that cash that had been handed in as an exhibit had gone missing from the station’s evidence room, the cash comprised more than R100 000 and had been handed over in as exhibit in six bags.

In December, the publication reported that following a tally of the cash in the exhibit room it was found that more cash was missing, this time it was R120 000. Police without detailing amounts confirmed that there was cash missing from the evidence room.

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995

Daily News