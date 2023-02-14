AKA fans angry and saddened by brazen killing of artist

Durban — Fans of slain hip-hop artist Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was murdered on Friday night in Florida Road, Durban, have voiced their anger and disappointment at the tragic incident which has shaken the entertainment industry and the country.

Sad and disillusioned Warrick Brian* said he had just cut AKA’s hair that Friday afternoon, but little did he know that it was the last time he’d ever see him. Picture: Tumi Pakkies (ANA)

Speaking to the Daily News, a sad and disillusioned Warrick said: “What happened here on Friday is very sad, disappointing and cruel. For a person such as AKA to be shot and killed in such a violent manner is difficult, and such a bitter pill to swallow.

“I had done his hair earlier on Friday evening, and had a jovial chat with him while cutting his hair. Little did I know that was going to be the last time I would meet him.

“I always regarded Florida Road to be a safe place, but for such an incident to happen here was a clear indication that no one is safe, anywhere in this city, and in this country any more.”

Derreck Nell, from Pietermaritzburg, said they were still trying to come to terms with AKA’s murder on Friday. Picture: Tumi Pakkies African News Agency (ANA)

Angry Derreck Nel, of Pietermaritzburg, said: “We are still trying to come to terms with what happened. Our hearts go out to his family, because he was a human being, an artist, a son, a brother, a father, and a role model to our youth. Both young and old looked up to him because of his music.”

Nel added that crime was a big concern.

“We appeal to the government to see to it that justice is served, which can bring closure to the family and his fans. I want to say to the tourists that they must continue supporting our country.”

Brandon Nulliah from Morningside advised the youth to take a leaf from AKA’s life, and focus on their future. Picture: Tumi Pakkies African News Agency (ANA)

Disillusioned Brandon Nulliah, of Morningside, said that AKA was a good musician.

“Every time his new album came out, I always looked forward to listening to his music.

“When I heard that he had passed, I was obviously very sad. For him to die in such a cruel manner in Florida, which is supposed to be a safe place, is in itself disappointing.

“As a coloured person I feel AKA had made us very proud, and represented our coloured community very well.

“I advise our young coloured brothers and sisters to stay at school, be focused.”

Caleb Smith*, of Newlands East, is angry about the level of crime in Durban, saying he feels no one is safe in the city any more. Picture: Tumi Pakkies African News Agency (ANA)

Caleb Smith*, of Newlands East, said he never expected something like this in Florida Road and in a public place where it was so busy.

“In terms of his music, AKA came a long way. He was one coloured guy who took hip hop head-on and ran with it.

“Throughout the years AKA made great music, hit after hit.

“For someone to leisurely come up to a person as important as AKA, and shoot him in the head, and then walk away like that, in full view of onlookers, obviously he had been plotting it.”

Smith added that people were going to be afraid to visit Florida Road.

“If someone as big as AKA gets murdered in such a manner, how about normal people such as myself, and the tourists.

“My advice to the young coloured as well as every young person who calls Durban home is to focus on their future, and avoid things that would jeopardise their future”.

* Not his real name

