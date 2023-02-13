Fans and artists put flowers outside Durban restaurant Wish on Florida ahead of the send-off prayer for rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. Picture: NOMONDE ZONDI

Durban – Artists in KwaZulu-Natal have condemned the speculation and accusations circulating on social media about one of them having a hand in the killing of rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA.

AKA, 35, was gunned down with his friend and former manager Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane in Florida Road, in Durban, on Friday night. The shooting took place outside the restaurant Wish on Florida.

Artist Tzozo said it was sad that some people were taking advantage of AKA’s death. He said it was reckless for people to speculate about it on social media. Tzozo was speaking at a send-off prayer for AKA and Tibz on Monday, which took place at the park opposite the restaurant.

Tzozo said it was important that people allowed the police to do their job and be the ones to tell the nation who killed the “The World Is Yours” hitmaker.

“We have nothing to answer as Durban artists – police will tell us what happened. As artists we are one nation and we do not discriminate against each other over where we come from,” said Tzozo.

Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa secretary Sonwabile Mzinyathi also condemned the speculation and said it was adding salt to the wound, especially to those who were close to AKA.

“Let us allow the law to take its course and stop adding more pain to the Forbes family and all their loved ones,” said Mzinyathi.

Hip hop artist Zakwe said they were united as artists and they wished their hero AKA to rest in peace.

A fan of the rapper AKA, Coach Ngcawane, places flowers outside the restaurant Wish on Florida, where the rapper was gunned down on Friday night. Picture: NOMONDE ZONDI

DJ Tira said speculating and pointing fingers at people who had nothing to do with the shooting was not going to help. Tira said people should allow the investigation to be completed and the perpetrators brought to book.

“We all want to know who committed the crime and we want them to be brought to justice because if they are not, it makes what seems to be a habit now be something very normal for someone to order a hit and kill someone,” Tira said.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda also condemned the speculation and said it was wrong for people to be sharing the videos of how rapper AKA was shot.

Kaunda added that the city would be employing 400 metro police officers and would tighten security. He said what happened to the rapper was barbaric.

Daily News