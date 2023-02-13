Use protection on Valentine’s Day: KZN Health MEC

The KwaZulu Natal MEC Nomagugu Simelane urges residents to enjoy Valentines day responsibly by having safe sex. Picture: David Ritchie

Durban — As Valentine’s Day approaches the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has urged people to enjoy the day responsibly and use protection when engaging in sexual activities.

Simelane said both men and women had a responsibility of keeping condoms and protecting themselves against sexually transmitted diseases.

“The number of people who have sexually transmitted diseases in the province keeps on increasing. This is a beautiful day, but enjoy it responsibly and protect yourself,” she said.

Simelane said those going on a date should make sure that they have condoms with them.

She further said the day was not only meant for people in romantic relationships, but for any type of relationship. Furthermore, she warned that there were several types of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and if people were not responsible they would be in danger.

Moreover, the department of health used pregnancy awareness week to strengthen pregnancy education and stress important issues that would promote it and safe motherhood.

Pregnancy week started on February 10 and ends on February 16. The department said pregnant women should start attending antenatal care as soon as they suspect that they are pregnant and certainly within their first trimester.

Furthermore, the department said early antenatal care attendance provides:

• The opportunity to exclude and manage existing medical conditions which can be aggravated by the pregnancy, such as hypertension, diabetes, infections and anaemia.

• Free HIV testing and voluntary counselling (VCT).

• Early recognition of danger signs in pregnancy and post-delivery.

• Birth preparedness and complication readiness.

• Self-care including nutrition and a high standard of hygiene.

• Information on the role of the father, the male partner and the family.

The department added that pregnant women needed to know their rights, including:

• The right to choose her companion who will support her during pregnancy and childbirth, and who will accompany her to the antenatal care clinic as well as when she goes into labour.

• The right of the woman to be treated with respect, dignity and confidentiality.

• The right of the woman to ask questions and also to get an explanation about her condition.

