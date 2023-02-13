SIU welcomes conviction, sentence of former KZN Education financial manager for PPE-related crime

The Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court convicted and sentenced Lungelo Mhlongo, 41, for contravention of the Public Administration Management Act. File Picture: ANA Photographers

Durban — The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of a former KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education (DoE) financial manager for personal protective equipment (PPE) related crime, following its investigations.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said that the SIU welcomes the conviction of the former financial manager at the KZN DoE, Lungelo Stewart Mhlongo.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court convicted and sentenced Lungelo, 41, for contravention of the Public Administration Management Act.

Mhlongo said that Lungelo failed to disclose his personal interests to the department.

He was arrested in July last year and appeared in court several times until he was sentenced to two years imprisonment which is suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of the same offence during the period of suspension.

Kganyago said that Lungelo’s conviction follows the SIU’s referral to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after uncovering evidence pointing to criminal activity during the PPE investigation.

The referral was in line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, which requires the SIU to refer evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the NPA for further action.

“The SIU investigations found that Mhlongo had failed to inform the KZN DoE when he had a legal duty as a public officer that he had an interest in a service provider which had secured two contracts for the supply and delivery of spray pumps to the value of R1 241 425 from the KZN DoE,” Kganyago said.

He said that Lungelo, as a finance manager employed in the finance unit of the KZN DoE Infrastructure Department contravened the following:

Failed to disclose his interests with the service provider.

Was party to a contract with a service provider that was conducting business with the state, while still an employee of the KZN DOE.

Failed to disclose his financial interests and or benefits as a card holder of the service provider’s business account, to the head of the department of the KZN DoE.

Entered transaction or acted in a way that conflicted with or infringed upon his or her duties, or which appeared to do so.

He performed or engaged himself to perform remunerative work outside his employment in the public service without the requisite permission being granted by the KZN DoE head of the department.

Kganyago said that the SIU was mandated through Proclamation No. R23 of 2020, to investigate the affairs of all State institutions in respect of the procurement or contracting for goods, works and services, during, or in respect of the National State of Disaster, by or on behalf of State institutions.

“The conviction of Mhlongo (Lungelo) is a clear demonstration of cooperation by State institutions in the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover assets and financial losses suffered by State institutions and/or to prevent further losses,” Kganyago said.

