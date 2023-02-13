Hit man ‘hired to kill dad instead slayed his target’s son’

Minenhle Gwala,16, was stabbed to death, allegedly by a hitman, who had been hired to kill his father at the request of his mother. Alleged hitman Lindumusa Malembe appeared on Thursday in the Durban High Court where the case was adjourned to February 28. Supplied

Durban — A father whose son was stabbed to death – allegedly by a hit man who had initially been paid to kill him – awaits justice as police continue investigations linking his ex-fiancée and the mother of his child to the plot to kill him.

Minenhle Gwala, 16, was allegedly murdered by Lindumusa Malembe in 2021 in the home where he and his mother were tenants.

Minenhle’s father Sthembiso Ndlovu has told the Daily News that five days before his son’s murder Malembe had approached him telling him that he had been paid R35 000 by his ex-fiancée to kill him.

After hearing about the plot to end his life, the father said he had taken Malembe with him to the KwaDabeka police station to open a case. Malembe had told him that he was not a killer but had spent the money paid to him.

To Ndlovu’s shock – days after they had opened the conspiracy to commit murder case with police – Malembe allegedly killed Minenhle.

Malembe appeared on Thursday in the Durban High Court accused of Minenhle’s murder. The matter was adjourned to February 28.

Malembe’s indictment alleged that he had been in a relationship with the complainant, Ntombifikile Luthuli, which had ended some time prior to Minenhle’s killing.

In the later hours of February 23, 2021, Luthuli arrived at her KwaDabeka home to find Malembe waiting outside. He demanded the house key to collect his belongings.

Minenhle and his mother were tenants at Luthuli’s house. While Malembe was outside the premises Minenhle entered the house.

“The accused then entered the house and locked the kitchen and dining room doors. He produced a knife and tried to bind Luthuli’s hands. She resisted and was cut.

“Minenhle joined Luthuli to ward off the accused who managed to break away and flee the scene … On May 9, 2021, Malembe armed himself with a bag of tools, including a knife, and gained access to Luthuli’s premises.

“He entered the room where Minenhle was on the bed and assaulted and stabbed him several times. Minenhle died at the scene.”

It is alleged that Malembe then woke Luthuli, tied her hands and feet and taped her mouth with sellotape.

“He injured her on the hand and leg with the knife and then showed her what he had done to Minenhle. After professing his love for her he decided against killing her and fled.”

On May 13, 2021, Malembe handed himself over to the police.

Speaking outside court, Ndlovu said he believed his ex-fiancée should be in the dock next to Malembe, alleging that his son’s murder had stemmed from a hit on his life at her request.

“She wanted me killed, Malembe told me this and even went with me to the police station where he explained this to the police.

“She was charged and arrested and got bail. She was here today in the court gallery. I want justice for my son, he was only 16 and in Grade 10. He had his whole life ahead of him.”

When police were sent the case number relating to Ndlovu’s fiancée, spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said KwaDabeka police are investigating a case of conspiracy to commit murder. This, after a man alleged that he was approached by another man who told him he was hired by his ex-fiancée to assassinate him on April 25, 2021.

“The case has been provisionally withdrawn pending further investigations,” he said.

Recordings of Malembe confessing to the assassination plot have been shared with the Daily News.

It is alleged by Ndlovu that his son had been present the day Malembe was handed the cash, however, he had not known what the money was for until the day Malembe allegedly confessed to being hired to kill Ndlovu.

