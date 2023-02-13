Durban — The DA in eThekwini says the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane on Florida Road recently adds to growing concerns about the rise of serious crime in the city’s economic hub and the role of metro police and city officials and that has prompted the party to demand a copy of the city’s most recent crime-prevention strategy.

DA eThekwini deputy caucus leader councillor Mzamo Billy said the party had written to the city manager, Musa Mbhele, demanding a copy of the city’s most recent crime-prevention strategy in order to analyse its performance and the involvement of the Durban metro police service in crime-prevention and visible policing in city hot spots.

Billy said this came after the murders of AKA and his close friend Tibz on Durban’s popular Florida Road.

He said the DA extended its sincere condolences to the families, friends and fans of AKA and Tibz.

“This incident adds to growing concerns about the rise of serious crime in the city’s economic hub and the role of metro police and city officials,” Billy said.

He said while the SAPS played a more central role in crime-prevention, one of the metro police’s principal objectives was to put in place measures to prevent crime.

“The city currently employs just over 2 000 metro police officers and according to recent reports, the city requires at least 7 000 officers to carry out its safety mandate effectively,” Billy said.

“Furthermore, the city has declared that it will spend close to R300 million to deploy smart cameras in crime hot spots. We expect this to become an integral part of the city’s crime-prevention strategy.”

Billy said the surge in crime in the city had a direct impact on tourism, the economy and job opportunities. The city’s tourism industry is already suffering as a result of the utter collapse of vital infrastructure, which has resulted in the closure of some beaches during the holiday season. Raw sewage continues to contaminate several of the city’s beaches and businesses continue to suffer as a result.

“Uncontrollable levels of crime will further deter potential international and local tourists from travelling to eThekwini and condemn our already troubled city to anarchy and economic turmoil,” Billy said.

He added that the party expected full co-operation from the city as they worked to strengthen safety measures in eThekwini together.

Meanwhile, scores of people gathered across the road from Wish restaurant, where AKA and Tibz were shot dead, for a prayer.

The gathering included creatives from the entertainment industry and eThekwini leadership of mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda and speaker Thabani Nyawose.

