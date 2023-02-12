Sniffer dogs hailed for assisting recovery teams in Türkiye-Syria earthquake aftermath

Sniffer dogs with their unwavering dedication and remarkable sense of smell, are making all the difference in the search for possible survivors under the rubble. Picture: Gift of the Givers Syria

Durban — The Gift of the Givers in Syria says it is filled with admiration for the diligent sniffer dogs assisting recovery teams in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

The team and many others are in Türkiye-Syria following the deadly earthquake that is reported to have killed almost 30 000 people.

“We are filled with admiration for the diligent sniffer dogs assisting recovery teams in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

“These dogs with their unwavering dedication and remarkable sense of smell, are making all the difference in the search for possible survivors under the rubble.

“They work relentlessly, never giving up, and always giving their best, even in the toughest of circumstances,” Gift of the Givers Syria said.

“As the search operations continue, we pray for the safety of the rescue teams and the sniffer dogs.

“We send all our love and support to the families who are waiting for their loved ones to be found. And we hope that their tireless efforts will bring joy and comfort to those who have been affected by this tragedy.”

Sniffer dogs with their unwavering dedication and remarkable sense of smell, are making all the difference in the search for possible survivors under the rubble. Picture: Gift of the Givers Syria

On Saturday morning, Medi Response gave a search and rescue update following the Türkiye-Syria earthquake.

Medi Response said that they received feedback from Medi Response search and rescue members deployed to Turkey, under the banner of the Gift of the Givers.

Herbst said that South African Search and Rescue (SAR) members teamed up with a local Turkish search and rescue unit, and immediately got to work conducting a meticulous search through a collapsed ten-storey building.

“Making use of heavy machinery, specialized SAR and access equipment, teams methodically work a process through sites, in the hope of locating survivors. The use of K9s as well as sensitive sonar, thermal and audio equipment, aids in locating trapped persons,” Medi Response said.

Medi Response said that unfortunately, survivors were yet to be located on this particular site.

South African Search and Rescue members teamed up with a local Turkish search and rescue unit, and immediately got to work with conducting a meticulous search through a collapsed ten storey building. Picture: Medi Response

“Team members are fatigued as a result of travel and adapting to local conditions. There is limited food and trying environmental conditions prevail. Members remain in good spirits and have worked through day and night, as they take turns resting for short periods,” Medi Response said.

Paul Herbst of Medi Response confirmed that Medi Response members will be assigned new taskings, as their current tasking is concluded and the area is confirmed as cleared.

The Gift of the Givers team will be joined this morning by members of the SAPS K9 Search and Rescue unit.

“Our thoughts remain with the people of the affected nations, as well as with disaster and SAR members responding from across the globe,” Medi Response said.

To join the intervention in Türkiye-Syria:

Online donation:

Banking details:

When making a donation, use the country's name as a reference.

South African Search and Rescue members teamed up with a local Turkish search and rescue unit, and immediately got to work with conducting a meticulous search through a collapsed ten storey building. Picture: Medi Response

WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995

Daily News