ANC in eThekwini calls for experienced ballistic experts, IT experts to investigate AKA and Tibz’s murders

Durban — The ANC in eThekwini has called for a team of IT experts to analyse the footage capturing the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

ANC eThekwini spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said the ANC in the region had noted footage circulating on various social media platforms of alleged murderers of AKA and Tibz.

“We support the police for encouraging members of the public to volunteer any information that may lead to the arrest of suspects through the Crime Stop hotline 08600 10111,” Mkhize said.

He said in addition to the Crime Stop Hotline, tips and leads portal must be established to enable those who have any other information to assist the investigative process.

“On several occasions, we have called for the use of sophisticated technology to enable law-enforcement agencies to fight crime effectively,” Mkhize said.

“Importantly, the latest footage showing suspects shooting AKA and Tibz at close range warrants the deployment of a team of experienced ballistic experts to ensure the gathering of enough evidence and to carry spot examinations of the crime scene. IT experts must also be assigned to analyse the footage.”

Mkhize said Durban’s nightlife was a catalyst for job creation and a boost for the entertainment industry – hospitality and tourism sectors of our economy.

“We cannot afford to allow crime to destroy these sectors,” Mkhize said.

“As the ANC in eThekwini region, we are calling upon law-enforcement agencies, Business Against Crime and all spheres of government to urgently work together to turn around the situation. Many innocent people have been victims of crimes in various parts of the city – in the townships and suburbs.

“Authorities must take advantage of the 4th Industrial Revolution and install WiFi-operated CCTV cameras that identify criminals through face recognition technology and their biometrics before even committing their next crime,” Mkhize explained.

“These must be installed in our city centre, recreational facilities and in our communities to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.”

Mkhize said the implementation of the SAPS and Municipal (Metropolitan) Police Services Collaboration Strategy must also be strengthened. The strategy focuses on ensuring the streamlining of the work of law-enforcement agencies to win the fight against crime.

He said effective implementation of the strategy would assist in creating a safer city for residents and tourists. No business or potential investor must have any fears about operating in any part of Durban.

“While we give the space to the police investigators to do their work, we are calling upon ANC volunteers to be the ears and eyes on the ground,” Mkhize said.

“This gruesome act, which has been committed in our backyard, should not be allowed to go unchallenged as it tarnishes the image of our city.”

Mkhize said it was time for all to stand together in public disapproval of the rampant crime that was being committed by a group of individuals who are in the minority.

The ANC in eThekwini also expressed its deepest condolences to the families of both AKA and Tibz.

