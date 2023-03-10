Collective leadership will win fight against climate change

The entire world is experiencing the first effects of climate change. Picture: ANA Archives

Trevor Modise

Cape Town - The entire world is experiencing the first effects of climate change.

South Africa has seen changes to weather patterns that have led to storms and floods in some parts of the country, and drought and heat waves in others.

Climate change is disrupting society, both directly and indirectly, destroying lives, jobs, property and infrastructure, and setting back overall development efforts and economic growth.

The impacts of climate change are felt not only by community members whose livelihoods are climate-dependent, but by the general population. Food and water insecurity and the failure of upstream economic activities increase poverty and unemployment.

Recent floods in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga have left communities exposed to cholera, malaria and other water-borne diseases.

In other areas, such as Moletjie, outside Polokwane, the drought has further restricted economic activities.

Because of the lack of rain, household farming is no longer as common as it once was.

With limited water for human consumption in the area, there is not enough water for livestock or for crop irrigation. Communities are finding it hard to survive.

The changing climate puts pressure on young adults, most of whom have to abandon their long-term aspirations to find ways of feeding their families.

They migrate to urban areas in the hope of finding employment. This has negative social consequences.

Families are broken. Family land is abandoned. Older community members worry about their children’s whereabouts and safety.

Empty houses make security a concern.

At the same time, urban populations are increasing with the migration to cities, and this brings its own problems. Newcomers need housing and services. Pollution increases.

Uprooted from their homes, desperate people turn to crime, and a move to the city will not necessarily result in employment.

Job opportunities are also affected by global changes.

We have to look at climate change as something that affects not only the national economy, but the survival of communities and individuals, and we need to work together to deal with it.

The question is, when will we decide to fight this climate change collectively? When will we take it personally?

It is important for South Africans to realise that it is not the responsibility of the government alone to come up with solutions to mitigate climate change, but the responsibility of every individual who lives in the country.

The government also needs to do its part to avert overpopulation in urban areas by creating livelihoods and a decent standard of living in rural areas.

Scientific knowledge and new technologies need to be integrated with indigenous practices to build climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies.

Rural campaigns to raise awareness of climate changes are needed. In combating climate change, we should stop playing the blame game, and take joint responsibility.

Climate change is everyone’s concern, and we need to unite to find solutions. Individuals and communities have to preserve the environment for generations to come.

As from today, the government and the people must try their best to ensure a better future, and better lives for all in spite of climate change.

* Modise is currently studying for a PhD in anthropology at the University of the Free State.

Cape Times

* The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of IOL or Independent Media.