Letter: Prosecutions must follow Eskom allegations

By Michael Bagraim

Cape Town - Your editorial on Monday, February 27 – “ANC defended De Ruyter’s failures”, refers:

Regardless of whether André de Ruyter performed or not, we all need to be fully aware of the fact that Eskom is riddled with corruption and incompetence. One man does not make or break an institution.

The courts have been approached to force De Ruyter to name and shame the guilty parties, and hopefully once we have these names the Hawks will move in to make arrests, pending prosecution.

Unfortunately, when high-ranking politicians are named our institutions are reluctant and/or scared to make the arrests and pursue their prosecution.

It should be noted that even the ANC has now publicly announced that those individuals who are named should be prosecuted so that we can get to the bottom of the truth, or otherwise of the allegations.

Let’s hope, probably against all hopes, that the ANC calls for prosecution even if its one of it’s own ministers.

