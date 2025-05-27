WC government told to go back to drawing board over its plans for Oude Molen Village

The Oude Molen Eco Village has picturesque mountain views. Image: Wesley Ford

THE provincial government says the future of the Oude Molen property remains in its control despite Heritage Western Cape’s (HWC) decision to reject the Department of Infrastructure's proposed plans for the area. HWC recently found that the Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) did not fully meet the requirements outlined in Section 38(3) of the National Heritage Resources Act (Act 25 of 1999). The Department of Infrastructure’s plans for the site included a mixed use and mixed income housing development. The Oude Molen Precinct forms part of the broader Two Rivers landscape, an area of significant tangible and intangible heritage value to the people of the Western Cape, HWC said. Interested parties last year expressed concern over what they said could be another “tick box exercise” as the public were given a chance to comment on proposed development plans for the Oude Molen Precinct (OMP). Currently, Oude Molen houses several organisations, small businesses, two schools, the Goringhaicona Kraal and stables, among others, in green natural surroundings.

Following the move by the heritage protection body, the community lauded the decision amid ongoing tensions about the land's future. “HWC turned down the HIA and this is an important step towards greater transparency, participation and meaningful consultation regarding this controversial project. This decision is a significantly positive outcome welcomed by the community of Oude Molen Eco Village and to all interested and affected parties that have lodged their objections and comments so far in this ongoing process. The Oude Molen Eco Village community joins hands with its allied organisations, groups, individuals and traditional bodies in applauding this decision. “As a diverse community of interested and affected parties, we are respectful of HWC’s role as a statutory heritage body that holds a responsibility and mandate to protect the intangible and tangible heritage resources within the Two Rivers Urban Park and in such resources on the Western Cape.



"HWC has asserted its commitment to preserving a precinct that has been nationally recognised as a historical epicentre of liberation and resistance that holds cultural, environmental and ecological significance to South Africa and beyond. Western Cape Heritage committee members personally visited the Oude Molen Eco Village and commented about their positive experience of the natural peaceful environment,” Oude Molen Eco Village exco members said in a statement.

The HWC said its decision was not final. “The development team has been requested to undertake further refinements to the assessment. HWC remains committed to a thorough and transparent review process that respects and protects this heritage. A final decision will be made once a revised HIA that meets HWC’s requirements is submitted and reviewed,” said HWC chief executive, Michael Janse van Rensburg. The provincial infrastructure department meanwhile maintained they would forge ahead with their plans, as the custodians of the land.