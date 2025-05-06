George building collapse: still no justice

The rubble of the collapsed multi-storey construction site at 75 Victoria Street in George. The George building collapse claimed the lives of 34 workers and left dozens injured. Image: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

SEVERAL parallel investigations and promises of accountability have resulted in no justice for the families of the victims of the George building collapse, which claimed the lives of 34 workers and left dozens injured. Tragedy struck shortly after 2pm on May 6, 2024, when the multi-level structure being built on Victoria Street suddenly gave way in what emergency teams called a rare “pancake-style collapse,” where each floor crashed directly onto the one beneath it. From May 6 to May 17, rescue crews spent a grueling 260 hours sifting through the debris, looking for any signs of life among the 62 confirmed casualties, the majority of whom were foreign nationals.

The people of George will on Tuesday gather to mark the one year anniversary. However, overshadowing the commemoration is that investigations have been delayed, reports withheld, and to date, there have been no meaningful consequences for those responsible, said GOOD Party councillor in George Chantelle Kyd. Speaking to the Cape Times on Monday, one of the survivors, Devlin Safers, an electrician, said he was trying to think back to the traumatic events of that day. “I’m working and I'm busy, not thinking about it. I work in a factory now doing maintenance. I went to counselling in the beginning. I stopped and continued working through it myself. Writing a book about what happened helped.”

It was “out of his hands” what would happen next, he said. “Being angry or sad won’t affect anything. I am saddened for the families who lost relatives,” he said. Many survivors remain unemployed, with mounting medical bills, and no financial support or assistance from either the state or the private sector, according to Kyd.

“Their concerns are not only about justice but survival,” she said. Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane last month released the findings of the National Home Builders Registration Council’s (NHBRC) investigation into the incident. The report found that the company in question inaccurately presented its capabilities during the registration phase and failed to declare its intention to construct a multi-story building.

Liatel Developments, under director Theuns Kruger was the company contracted for the development. Five NHBRC officials were also suspended. Asked about what lessons they had learned from the experience, Liatel said they could not comment on the matter. “As the investigation into the George building collapse has not yet been finalised, Liatel is not in a position to comment at this time. We remain fully committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities and will await the outcome of the official investigation before making any further statements,” said Kruger.

Attorney for the former directors of Neo Victoria Development, Ryan du Preez did not respond to requests for comment by deadline. The Western Cape Government also commissioned an independent investigation into the matter. While the findings were completed in January, the final report remains undisclosed despite mounting calls from opposition parties to have it made public. “The Premier (Alan Winde) still firmly believes the findings of the independent assessment commissioned by the provincial government must remain confidential to protect the integrity of the SAPS investigation. Once the report is part of the ensuing judicial process, the Premier has committed to sharing it with the Western Cape Provincial Parliament. Our priority remains protecting the SAPS probe and the judicial process to bring those responsible to book. But we do share the public’s frustration that the probe is taking so long,” said Winde’s spokesperson, Regan Thaw.