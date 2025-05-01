Sexually abused daughter's resilience ensures dad's lengthy jail sentence

The High Court of South Africa, Eastern Cape Division in Gqeberha, has delivered a harsh sentence for a father convicted of child pornography. Image: File

AN Eastern Cape father has been sentenced to two life terms behind bars and an additional 3 713 years imprisonment following his conviction on more than 700 counts relating to rape, sexual assault, and sexual grooming. The 56-year-old man who sexually exploited his daughter was recently sentenced at the High Court of South Africa, Eastern Cape Division in Gqeberha. He faced an extensive compilation of counts which included rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, human trafficking, possession, production and procuring of child pornography, and exposing children and a person living with mental disability to pornography.

After initially pleading not guilty, he made certain admissions in terms of Section 220 of the Criminal Procedure Act, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali. The father, whose name is being withheld to protect the child, committed his crimes from 2015 to 2022, primarily at his home in Jeffreys Bay, in which the primary complainant was his daughter. “The primary complainant, his biological daughter, was first exposed to pornography at the age of 10. As the abuse escalated, she was subjected to repeated sexual exploitation by the accused and her adolescent half-brother. The accused not only participated in the abuse but also recorded the acts and directed them. He later distributed the content through digital platforms to unidentified third parties. “Investigations uncovered extensive digital evidence, including thousands of images and videos stored across multiple devices. These included a cellphone, laptop, hard drives, and USB devices containing graphic material involving both known and unknown minors, some as young as toddlers. Children were depicted nude or semi-nude, engaging in sexual acts often under coercion,” said Tyali.

The investigation and arrest of the Jeffrey's Bay father were prompted by a report from one of the minor victims, his biological daughter, who disclosed the abuse to a relative. Image: File

According to court details, the exploitation was not limited to the daughter; other children in the household were also groomed and abused. In certain instances, the man instructed his minor son to sell images and videos of the abuse to external clients. “His arrest on 1 September 2022 in Jeffreys Bay was prompted by a report from one of the minor victims, his biological daughter, who disclosed the abuse to a relative. A broader pattern of systemic exploitation and criminal conduct within the family unit soon emerged. The accused was found to have used his authority and position of trust to manipulate and abuse the minors in his care,” said Tyali. Tyali said Senior State Advocate, Ismat Cerfontein, argued that the crimes committed were among the most severe and sustained forms of abuse the court had encountered. She emphasised the premeditated nature of the offences, the deliberate grooming of the victims, and the use of technology to document and distribute the abuse.