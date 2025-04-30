‘ANC member behind death threats on Knysna mayor’

Knysna mayor Thando Matika Image: SUPPLIED

THE death threats levelled against Knysna Mayor Thando Matika in a voice note circulated in a WhatsApp group could be linked to the upcoming by-election in ward 8, following the resignation of former mayor, Aubrey Tsengwa. This is according to the ANC Victor Molosi Region in Knysna, as police confirmed they have since launched an investigation into a case of intimidation. "The matter is investigated by our Provincial Detectives Serious and Violent Crime Investigations who have already identified a suspect. Upon completion of the investigation, the docket will be submitted to the Senior Public Prosecutor to decide whether prosecution will be instituted or not. No one has been arrested yet," said police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie.

According to the ANCYL Victor Molosi Region, “disturbing” voice notes had been circulating where a “rogue individual” makes death threats against Matika's life. “We are aware of organised attempts by a few to destabilise Knysna. These malicious efforts aim to undermine the progress and harmony achieved by the diligent work of the Mayor and his mayoral committee, which includes dedicated leaders of the ANCYL like Deputy Regional Convener Kay Andrews. We call on the authorities to thoroughly investigate these attempts and hold accountable those who seek to disrupt the peace and prosperity of Knysna. We take these threats with the utmost seriousness. “Notably, in recent years, a Councillor was gunned down in front of his house in Knysna. These threats must not be taken lightly. We must learn to tolerate each other even at the height of disagreements. The criminal making these threats must be arrested and should expose the others he is referring to in the circulating voice notes,” the ANC in the region said.

Approached for further comment on the matter, spokesperson Moyisi Magalela said the person behind the voice note is a member but not part of leadership structures. “We got to learn there are people who know him, who could identify him on the voice note he was sending. In the voice note he is talking about the mayor and his leadership style. It looks like he said there was an attempt before. Overall, he is saying the new mayor has big shoes to fill and questioning his leadership style. "Because of the past experience of Victor Molosi we told the mayor he must not take these things lightly. In that light he understands things are not normal and went to the police,” Magalela said.

He said they intended to talk to the structures about the incident to calm things down ahead of the by-election and urged law enforcement agencies to act swiftly. The municipality said they had met with police on the issue and a new date for a budget Integrated Development Plan meeting, which was scheduled to be addressed by Matika, was yet to be scheduled. “The Knysna Municipality takes the recent security concerns very seriously. While we cannot discuss specific security protocols in the media, we can confirm that the Municipality has engaged with SAPS on this matter. The threats are deeply concerning as they not only endanger public representatives but also undermine Council’s constitutional mandate and the public’s right to participate in democratic processes such as the IDP and budget consultations. A new meeting date for Ward 8 must still be finalised.