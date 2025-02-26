Disciplinary action against police officers accused of farmworker rape

Two police officers from Mooreesburg are in custody following allegations of raping a seasonal farmworker.

Two Mooreesburg police officers accused of the rape of a seasonal farmworker who remain in custody ahead of their next court appearance, are also facing disciplinary action.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the officers aged 32 and 34 allegedly gave the victim a lift in a state vehicle when they pulled over on the side of the road and raped her.

“It is alleged that the two police officers offered the victim a lift, in a state vehicle, and she accepted the offer. They allegedly raped her on the side of the road. She went to Piketburg Police Station to report a case of rape.

“The incident was reported to Ipid for investigation. Ipid arrested the two police officers on February 15," said Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

The duo made their first appearance in the Mooreesburg Magistrate Court on February 18 where the case was postponed to February 24.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the case was remanded to March 5 for bail application and the officers remain in custody.

He said disciplinary action had been taken against the officials.

“Disciplinary action against the members has been instituted and the process will be dealt with accordingly. This matter is an internal matter between employer and employee, and it has been dealt with accordingly," Van Wyk said.

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation director Billy Claasen said the victim had been removed from the farm where she was working and was safe.

“We are supporting her,” he said.

“This is not a witchhunt against the police. If the suspect was a regular man on the street he would be charged. Police should have known better. They are accused of the same crime they are entrusted to protect people from so it's worse, it’s a betrayal of public trust, public policy.

“Given the seriousness of the charges, we urge the judiciary to consider the gravity of the allegations, the severe trauma inflicted on the victim, and the broader impact on public confidence in the justice system.

"This betrayal of public trust is unacceptable. Those who misuse their authority to harm others must face the full consequences of their actions,” he said.

Claasen had started a petition calling for the accused officers not to be released on bail.

“We believe that the accused officers have a case to answer and must remain in custody for the duration of the trial to prevent any risk of intimidation, interference, or further harm to the victim and the community. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done,” he said.