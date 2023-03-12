Public Works Department’s drive to install generators at courts

Cape Town - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is in a drive to purchase and install 80 generators for courts across the country.

Former public works and infrastructure minister, Patricia de Lille, said this when she was responding in writing to parliamentary questions from Freedom Front MP, Philip van Staden.

Van Staden wanted to know the total number of courthouses that could not function properly due to a lack of generators, and what measures were put in place.

He also enquired whether measures had been put in place to ensure that courts were exempt from load shedding.

In her written response, De Lille said 360 courts were operating with partially-functioning generators.

“The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has issued 80 instructions for the installation of new generators.”

She also said the department was currently rolling out the critical components programme for the balance.

“The generators have been accessed by DPWI multidisciplinary technical team throughout a condition assessment exercise to determine whether the equipment needs to be replaced or maintained.

“The department is also assessing other initiatives to supplement electricity supply using renewable energy sources,” she said.

De Lille also said the exemption of courts from load shedding was not being dealt with by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure as the matter was reported in recent meetings held with the Office of the Chief Justice.

“The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development agreed to action direct applications with Eskom for exemptions,” she said.

Cape Times