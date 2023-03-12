Cape Town - There was no risk to residents of one of the parliamentary villages, Pelican Park, following a shooting in which a stray bullet penetrated a car’s windscreen.

So said former public works minister Patricia de Lille, adding that police was deployed to administer access control procedures and protection services at the village.

De Lille was responding to parliamentary questions from DA MP Samantha Graham.

Graham posed questions to the former minister following a shooting incident where a stray bullet went through the windscreen of a car in the park.

She wanted to know what assessments were done regarding the security of residents entering and exiting the park in light of ongoing gang violence in the area, and whether the department would consider alternative accommodation for residents.

In her written response, dated February, De Lille said a case of damage to private property was opened at Grassy Park for further investigation.

She also said no shooting was reported.

“Only a bullet was found at the scene suggesting a stray bullet damaged the rear window of the vehicle.

“Furthermore, the house in question is located almost in the middle of the park which makes it near impossible for it to be exposed to stray bullets emanating from outside the park.”

De Lille said security management in the parliamentary villages was the responsibility of the SAPS.

“Assessment of security features is an ongoing exercise and where shortcomings are identified, they are reported to my department for repairs and or service.

“The following security features are continually assessed: CCTV cameras, beams, motorised gates and access control readers."

De Lille said there were no immediate plans to provide alternative accommodation as no threat to the lives of the residents of the park have been identified.

