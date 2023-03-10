Striking farmworkers took to the streets in protest against Agri Western Cape’s star farmer, whom they accuse of ill-treatment and paying poor wages. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Striking farmworkers on Thursday took to the streets in protest against Agri Western Cape’s star farmer, whom they accuse of ill-treatment and paying poor wages.

Represented by independent union Bawsi Agricultural Workers Union of SA (Bawusa), they claim that the owner of High Noon Farm at Villiersdorp, who was recently named Agri Western Cape’s young farmer of the year, “treats farm workers like animals”.

Bawusa spokesperson Carlo Dietrich said while they met the farm’s management during the strike action on Thursday, no solutions were reached regarding a 5% wage increase that was implemented in August last year.

“We have referred a matter of mutual interest to the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) after (the farmer) unilaterally implemented a wage increase without consulting the union.

“His arrogant dictatorship creates chaos and uncertainty in the workplace, dismissals and negativeness,” said Dietrich.

In a statement, Bawusa made further allegations that the farmer “brutally dismantled and aggressively (broke down) a disabled woman’s car shade and damaged the car”, adding that the woman was denied any job opportunities after the incident.

According to Dietrich, a CCMA case has been lodged, which includes disputes around wage negotiations that the union had not been consulted on and benefits that were previously available to farmworkers that had been changed.

“Workers wanted an 8% wage increase, but he went ahead and implemented a 5% increase.

“Farmworkers previously had the benefit of unlimited doctor’s visits of which the cost were split 50% between (the farmer) and the farmworkers. However, with the new wage increase he changed it to only two doctor’s visits which he would pay fully for.

“There is also no transportation available any more for farmworkers after hours or on weekends if needed. This was previously available. All these changes were made without any union engagement,” said Dietrich.

Attempts to get comment from farm management and the farmer were unsuccessful by deadline on Thursday.

AgriSA did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The CCMA said it needed 48 hours to respond.

Theewaterskloof Municipality spokesperson Tarren-Lee Habelgaarn said they had assisted when strike action took place just off the R321 in Villiersdorp.

“The strike was allegedly arranged as a result of unhappiness surrounding working conditions and salaries.

“Theewaterskloof’s law enforcement was deployed along with SAPS to avoid public violence and to ensure crowd control.

“About 70 people took part in the strike and while Theewaterskloof authorities provided support and assisted with monitoring the situation, it is an issue that falls under the national and provincial Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Labour,” said Habelgaarn.

Habelgaarn confirmed that the situation had dissipated on Thursday afternoon, after the crowds had dispersed.

Cape Times