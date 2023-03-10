Strandfontein residents divided over statues

The Strandfontein CPF has started a petition to save the area’s famous JR Hat. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The Strandfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) has started a petition to save the statues that have been a part of the community since its inception, including the well-known JR’s Hat.

Within hours, the petition started by CPF chairperson Sandy Schuter which rejected the application for the removal of the monuments in Strandfontein, gained over 230 signatures.

This, after she said they were contacted by the City about a request to remove the statues.

“The Strandfontein CPF was contacted yesterday by a woman within the City of Cape Town’s public participation department, about a request to have the JR’s Hat monument located on Trafalgar crescent in Strandfontein removed.

“The monuments in Strandfontein form part of our culture and history, and growing up in Strandfontein we all have fond memories of the monuments in Strandfontein,” the CPF said.

The application further wants to remove the statues on Hunter Avenue, Circle Way, and Berlin Square.

Ward councillor Elton Jansen said no decision has been made, but the idea was put on the table following numerous complaints.

While he said JR’s Hat had no historical value, it had been there as long as the area existed for over 40 years.

“I received numerous complaints from residents concerning the statue, luring youngsters to drinking, having sex, masturbating, etc. I contacted the roads and parks department because the complainant was asking for the removal of the statue.

“I then said I cannot just remove it, I also saw comments from people expressing sentimental value to it since it had been there all their lives.

“Hence we are having a public participation process to get comments and then decide to remove or keep it, He can be reached on [email protected]

The petition can be found at https://www.change.org/p/hands-off-our-monuments.

