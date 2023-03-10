Inquest for Wellington man who died after police ‘assault’

Jan De Bruin was assaulted, tortured and falsely arrested during a raid at his home in 2019, which ultimately led to his death, his family alleged.

Cape Town - The family of a Wellington man who died as a result of an assault, allegedly at the hands of the police, have called for justice as the matter was now before the court to make a decision on whether to proceed.

Jan De Bruin was assaulted, tortured and falsely arrested during a raid at his home in 2019, which ultimately led to his death, his family alleged.

The family of the 48-year-old has now called on the justice system to take action and to bring those implicated to book.

“Jan and another friend who was also assaulted already had a pending previous assault case against two of the very police members who participated in the raid on that fateful day.

“Various weapons were used during the assault, including garden tools that were lying around in our yard.

“He was thrown in the back of a van along with four others that were taken into custody.

“As he had a few minutes left to breathe, a pepper spray canister was emptied in the back of an enclosed police van already parked in the yard of the police station.

“He was then dragged from the van, kicked like a dog and placed upright against a wall in the courtyard of the police station.

“He died alone, in handcuffs. He suffered serious injuries during his arrest. His autopsy report does not appear to have noted these injuries,” the family alleged.

The case is currently before the Wellington Magistrate’s Court for an open court inquest, where all witnesses are expected to testify.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the inquest was underway.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, said: “The matter was investigated by Ipid, finalised and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a decision.

The DPP directed that a formal inquest be held into the death of the deceased. The matter is currently at the Wellington Magistrates’ Court.

“It is in the hands of the prosecution and the presiding magistrate.

“The family is made aware of the matter.”

De Bruin’s son, Cheslin De Bruin, said their family had never been the same since the death of his father.

“Our family remains deeply traumatised over the senseless, painful and horrific death our father suffered.

“We will never forget the events of 14 December 2019 and they will haunt us forever more.

“My sister Megan has never been the same since that day.

“We have endured so much during the inquest as we fight for justice for our father. But we never stopped believing that the truth would prevail. Now we just need justice to be served,” he said.

Cape Times