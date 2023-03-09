Body of hiker recovered from Lion’s Head

The hiker’s body was hoisted off Lion’s Head by helicopter. Picture: Supplied/WSAR

Cape Town - The body of an elderly hiker who died on Lion’s Head this week has been recovered.

Volunteer group, Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) and dedicated teams of professionals assisted SAPS in the recovery of the body of the 79-year-old hiker on Tuesday morning.

“According to information from scene, the 79-year-old hiker had been found unconscious on a section of the hiking trail near the summit of Lion’s Head. His hiking companions immediately called WSAR. A team on board the Western Cape Department of Health EMS/ Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter was flown to the scene and hoisted down to the patient’s location.

“On arrival the paramedic found that the patient had not survived. The body of the deceased was placed into a stretcher and hoisted up into the helicopter, before being flown to a nearby landing zone and handed over to SAPS,” WSAR said in a statement.

WSAR spokesperson, David Nel, extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“We ask that all wilderness enthusiasts help us by continuing to share the emergency contact number - 021 937 0300 - and share our posts and the #IAmWildernessSafe campaign,” Nel said.

For more information on WSAR, a network of government agencies and civilian volunteer organisations who partner in search and rescue operations, visit: https://wsar.org.za/

Cape Times