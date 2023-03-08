Political parties, independent candidate lock horns in crucial Stellenbosch by-election

Cape Times - Five political parties along with an independent candidate will go head-to-head in yet another crucial by-election in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

The DA, ANC, African Democratic Party (ACDP), EFF, GOOD Party as well as independent candidate, Dawn van Wyk will be contesting the ward.

Ward 21 became vacant following the resignation of the previous DA ward councillor Rikus Badenhorst.

Voting will take place at the Christian Brothers Centre and Stellenzicht High School from 7am to 9pm.

The DA urged voters not to vote for smaller parties ahead of the by-election.

“Only the DA is big enough to keep the ANC/EFF out of power in Stellenbosch Municipality. Voters of Ward 21; do not play with fire by voting for a small party that will open the door for the ANC/EFF,” the party said.

ACDP candidate Otniel Jooste, however, said it was time to kick the DA out of power.

“The DA-run municipality is facing unprecedented scrutiny, and the outcome of tomorrow's election could have far-reaching implications for the party's future. For the residents of Stellenbosch Ward 21, the by-election is more than just a routine exercise in democracy.

“It is a chance to chart a new course for the municipality, to hold those in power accountable for their actions and to demand the kind of leadership that puts the needs of the people first. New candidates have emerged, each promising to restore integrity to the municipality and bring about positive change,” he said.

Independent candidate Van Wyk said she became motivated to contest for the ward following her battle with the Stellenbosch municipality over water bills.

She said it was time municipal services were less about politics and more about residents.

“I came to this view during my battle with the municipality last year about water bills in Stellenbosch. This made me aware of the many serious problems in our town, among which certain alleged irregularities. This led to the founding of a new movement and the suggestion that I should stand for councillor.

“If one stands outside the council, you are limited in what you can do and you do not have access to the necessary information. If I am a councillor I will be capable of much more,” she said.

Cape Times