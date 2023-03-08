Police on alert after UCT student protest

Students held demonstrations at the university last month over fee blocks, student accommodation and issues related to the NSFAS. Picture: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Police are monitoring the situation at UCT after classes were disrupted by student protests on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the SAPS was requested to assist with a protest at UCT and Public Order Police responded.

“The students were warned, they dispersed. Our members are monitoring the situation,” Van Wyk said.

In a statement, UCT said a group of students disrupted lectures on Upper Campus on Wednesday morning.

“These acts of disruptions are unlawful in terms of the interim interdict granted by the Western Cape High Court on Friday, February 17. As a result, the relevant members of the executive have alerted the SAPS, who will intervene and respond to these disruptions.

“Only a few classes have been disrupted. The rest of the classes have continued. Where practically possible, classes scheduled for the remainder of the day are to continue while the executive activates measures to respond to the unlawful disruptive acts,” the institution said.

They added that the executive remained committed to a process of engagement over any issues, noting that an array of measures had been put in place already to enable more than 4 000 students with fee blocks to register for the 2023 academic year.

On Monday night, UCT’s student representative council (SRC) held a night vigil in hopes of the university council approving the lifting of fee blocks.

The SRC, however, said after being locked in a meeting with the university council, the students’ proposal to lift fee blocks was rejected.

On Tuesday, SRC president Hlengiwe Dube said they were shocked by the outcome as they had presented amicable and feasible solutions to all the concerns raised by management.

“It is enraging that the university management and council have no care for poor and black students who are unable to afford the exorbitant costs that are our tuition and accommodation fees. It is further disheartening that the university has declared boldly that only those with deep pockets belong in this institution and deserve to exercise their right to education,” said Dube.

She said the university’s council and executive had proven that they were willing to let the future of 7 435 students with fee blocks come to an end.

Students held demonstrations at the university last month and class had to be moved online due to disruptions that intensified over fee blocks, student accommodation, and issues related to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

