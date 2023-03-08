Eastern Cape police launch manhunt for suspects who robbed police station

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a manhunt for three suspects who allegedly robbed the Somerset Police Station in Somerset East.

The suspects entered the police station pretending to be reporting an accident which they said had occurred next to a local restaurant.

Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said as police officers were making arrangements to help them, one of the suspects jumped over the counter and started pointing a firearm at the members.

“(The) other two suspects joined in and at gunpoint, ordered police officers to lie down. Police officers resisted and during the struggle with these criminals, the suspects managed to access the safe keys while some of them grabbed firearms and ran away,” he said.

Kinana said the exact number of firearms taken would be determined once a proper assessment and investigation was completed.

“No injuries have been reported, however, the affected members are due to receive a psycho-social intervention from the SAPS psychologists. Meanwhile, police have registered cases of armed robbery and attempted murder,” he said.

The suspects allegedly escaped from the police station on foot.

Acting Provincial Police Commissioner, Major-General Zithulele Dladla has meanwhile ordered a 72-hour activation plan to mobilise all resources that will help track down the suspects.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of suspects is requested to make contact with Somerset Police Station or call Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Siphelele Sinethemba Njara on 072 580 2634 or anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

