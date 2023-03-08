Community-minded mom makes extraordinary breast milk donation

A premature baby at Netcare Pholoso Hospital is one of thousands of vulnerable infants whose health is greatly benefited by the generous donation of safe breast milk, such as that donated by Mrs Geraldene Stumke, via the Netcare Ncelisa human milk banks. Breast milk contains the necessary energy and nutrients for infants as well as antibodies that help protect against many common childhood illnesses.

Cape Town - A selfless mother of two has donated more than 150 litres of breast milk over six months to the Netcare Ncelisa human milk banks, providing nutrient-rich breast milk to more than 30 vulnerable babies who are unable to receive their own mother’s milk.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that babies receive breast milk exclusively for the first six months of life, as it contains the necessary energy and nutrients for infants as well as antibodies that help protect against many common childhood illnesses,” said Verena Bolton, national co-ordinator of Netcare Ncelisa human milk banks.

Geraldene Stumke said that after bringing her second child into the world six months ago she began freezing excess milk and it quickly became apparent that she had the potential to make a significant difference in the lives of other infants who were medically at risk.

“When I heard about breast milk donation I realised that I had an opportunity to give back in a special way. After undergoing the donation screening process I delivered my first donation to Netcare Cuyler Hospital, which totalled 17 litres of breast milk.

“Since then I have kept going, knowing that my donations are giving many babies the best possible nutrition while also helping their mothers and families, who so often struggle to provide breast milk for various reasons,” she said.

According to Bolton, more than 3 230 babies have received donated breast milk since the inception of Netcare Ncelisa human milk banks in 2017, which operates under the aegis of the Netcare Foundation.

The Netcare Ncelisa human milk banks also provide breast milk to hospitals in the public sector, including Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and Uitenhage Provincial Hospital.

Since the commencement of Netcare’s partnership with the first of these hospitals in February 2019, more than 770 babies in the public sector have received donated human breast milk from a Netcare Ncelisa human milk bank.

“The breast milk collected from eligible donors is processed in accordance with strict protocols and regulations, to ensure absolute safety for the infants who receive it. We have 36 human milk collection sites at Netcare maternity units around the country where donations can be delivered, and we welcome any and all donations that are made through our existing processes and channels.

“Mrs Stumke and our many other breast milk donors are making a truly tangible impact in our society and for this we thank them from the bottom of our hearts,” Bolton said.

“We also wish to thank our generous partners Ampath Laboratories for conducting the necessary screening for all donor applicants and SkyNet for ensuring the safe transportation of all donated breast milk around the country, on an ongoing pro bono basis.”

Women who are interested in becoming breast milk donors can contact any Netcare hospital with maternity facilities for more information or visit the Netcare Ncelisa human milk banks web page by visiting: https://bit.ly/3EVR355

