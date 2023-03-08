Bergrivier clerk nabbed for over 400 charges of fraud

A 56, was released on R500 bail at the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud.

Cape Town - A former Bergrivier municipality clerk has been arrested in connection with 435 charges of fraud.

Pieter Jacobus Adams, 56, was released on R500 bail on Tuesday at the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court.

Adams was employed by the Bergrivier municipality as a Chief Clerk in Credit Control from July 1 2002 until his resignation on November 25 2019.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said the Cape Town Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team arrested Adams on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that on September 19 2019 through preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the prepaid electricity meter of the accused was replaced and changed to an indigent tariff and the token to effect the said change was issued by the accused himself. This was not reported to his manager.

"An internal investigation was done and it discovered that during the period March 2016 until September 2019, the accused issued free electricity tokens on prepaid meters that were not replaced on prepaid meters customers. It was also further detected that free electricity tokens were issued on a monthly basis in respect of the same prepaid meters and that free electricity tokens were issued outside normal office hours and within normal office hours," Hani said.

It was found that a number of pre-paid meters had significant amounts of electricity units loaded on them in circumstances when the customers had not bought electricity from the municipality for a long time and therefore ought to have had few units if any at all.

"No supporting documents could be found for the issuing of free electricity tokens generated by the accused. The investigation further revealed that during the period March 2016 to September 2019, the accused issued 700 918.3 units free electricity tokens for pre-paid meters for customers to the value of over R1,3 million which he had no authority to do.

"The accused would receive cash from the customers and keep it for himself and then load free electricity tokens on the system for the customers which he was not entitled to do," Hani said.

The matter has been postponed to March 24 for legal representation.

