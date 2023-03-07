Strong winds impacting vessel turnaround times at Port of Cape Town

Strong winds are impacting vessel turnaround times at the Port of Cape Town, with ships being delayed at berth and follow-up vessels waiting for prolonged periods at anchorage. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Strong winds are impacting vessel turnaround times at the Port of Cape Town, with ships being delayed at berth and follow-up vessels waiting for prolonged periods at anchorage.

In a statement on Tuesday, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said the Port of Cape Town was in the peak of the deciduous fruit export season, which also coincided with Cape Town’s windy season.

“The port has been experiencing adverse weather, with winds constantly blowing in excess of 85kph, resulting in total lost time of 94 hours over the past two weeks.

“This has impacted on vessel turnaround time, resulting in vessels being delayed at berth and follow-up vessels waiting for prolonged periods at anchorage,” TNPA said.

As of Tuesday, the Port of Cape Town had 11 container vessels waiting at anchorage.

“The terminals have recovery plans in place to alleviate the backlog and speed up productivity as the weather conditions continue to improve,” TNPA said.

The increased number of vessels at the port during the peak deciduous export season has necessitated the constant review of berth utilization to ensure that all port infrastructure, including berths, is optimally utilized, and that vessel and cargo operations are efficient.

“TNPA Port of Cape Town has established communication platforms with stakeholders and continues to provide daily and weekly updates on port operations to ensure the continuous flow of information to the integrated Maritime Transport Logistics Chain,” TNPA said.

Cape Times