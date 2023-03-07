Ramaphosa allies unscathed in cabinet reshuffle

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s loyalists were the biggest winners in Monday night’s Cabinet reshuffle with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Police Minister Bheki Cele, among others, who avoided the axe.

Paul Mashatile will finally replace David Mabuza as deputy president, while the long-awaited Minister of Electricity in the Presidency position was assigned to Kgosientso Ramokgopa, Ramaphosa’s confidante.

Ramaphosa also announced ANC second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgoba as the new minister in the presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

He has axed former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, and Minister of Women, Youth and People living with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

The president shifted some ministers to other portfolios and also made new appointments in others. Minister in the presidency

Mondli Gungubele has swapped his former portfolio with Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who was previously communications and digital technology minister.

Zizi Kodwa, a former deputy minister in the presidency, will take over from Mthethwa, while Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma escaped the axe as she was moved to Ministry for Women, Youth and People living with disabilities. Taking over her former position will be Thembi Nkadimeng.

Also elevated to a full minister is former Transport Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who fills the position previously held by Fikile Mbalula, who is now full time ANC secretary-general.

Patricia de Lille has taken over from Sisulu while ex-KZN premier Sihle Zikalala takes her previous public works and infrastructure portfolio.

De Lille’s former deputy and ex Eastern Cape premier Noxolo Kiviet is now the new Public Service and Administration Minister.

Ramaphosa also appointed a host of new deputy ministers and moved at least one to another portfolio.

Ramaphosa said the purpose of the changes was to ensure that the government was properly capacitated and directed to give effect to the commitment made in his State of the Nation Address and the budget speech.

He said the people of South Africa wanted action, solutions and that the government should work for them.

“All the members of the executive have been directed to focus on those agreed actions that will make meaningful difference and change now, and enable real progress within the next year.”

